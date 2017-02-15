My GECU

WBAMC honors past ANC nurses, celebrates anniversary

Lt. Col. Christopher Lindner, left, deputy commander for inpatient services, William Beaumont Army Medical Center, Maj. Keisha McDaniel, second from right, officer in charge, mother-baby ward, and 1st Lt. Emily Leszczynski, right, staff nurse, present a plaque to Col. Catherine Betz, a retired Army Nurse Corps nurse, during a visit to the Ambrosio Guillen Texas State Veterans Home in El Paso by WBAMC nurses Feb. 2. Photos by Marcy Sanchez, WBAMC Public Affairs.

By Marcy Sanchez, WBAMC Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Feb. 16, 2017) Soldiers, staff and guests at William Beaumont Army Medical Center celebrated the 116th Army Nurse Corps anniversary during a ceremony that displayed and told the stories of past Fort Bliss nurses Feb. 2.

The ceremony welcomed a retired ANC nurse, Col. Constance Moore, as a guest speaker. Moore revisited the history of Fort Bliss nurses through a more intimate approach, highlighting obstacles, adjustments and innovations which have made the ANC what it is today.

“There’s so much about the history of the Army Nurse Corps that hasn’t been written,” said Moore, who now serves as the Army Nurse Corps Association historian. “If you don’t understand where you came from, you can’t understand where you’re going.”

From left, Sgt. Jose Mendoza, Lt. Col. Christopher Lindner, Lt. Col. Frank Lee and Hector Enriquez represent the three facets of the Army Nurse Corps (enlisted, commissioned and civilian), while sharing a cake cutting during the celebration Feb. 2.

Moore’s presentation included the evolution of corpsman’s roles, bedside roles and the growth of the Fort Bliss hospital staff during the Pancho Villa expedition and World War I.

“I think Army nurses today need to know where we came from and where we are now, because our first nurses were called ‘miss’ and were considered non-combatant,” Moore said. “The Army Nurse Corps was the first time in the history of the American military where women were allowed as active-duty Reserve. They were fighting for their place in the sun and the Army Medical Community and did a fabulous job.”

Although the Army Nurse Corps was established in 1901 within the Army Medical Department, the history of nurses in the Army dates back to the Revolutionary War.

Retired Army Nurse Corps nurse, Col. Marie Rodgers, speaks with nurses from WBAMC’s Department of Nursing, during a visit to the Ambrosio Guillen Texas State Veterans Home Feb. 2.

In line with this year’s ANC anniversary theme of “Leading readiness and professional practice: Getting it done since 1901,” nurses with the William Beaumont Army Medical Center Department of Nursing also visited retired ANC officers at the Ambrosio Guillen Texas State Veterans Home in El Paso. During the visit, the nurses met with retired Cols. Catherine Betz and Marie Rodgers, who were both stationed at WBAMC during the 1970s.

The nurses shared stories and experiences and updated the former ANC officers of the direction of today’s Army nurses.

We wanted to thank them for what they’ve done to make it possible for us to be Army nurses today, said Lt. Col. Christopher Lindner, deputy commander for inpatient services, WBAMC. They made it possible for our Soldiers and our families to do what they needed to do to protect our country.

According to Moore, even since the 1970s, the ANC has continued to evolve. Today the ANC contains one of the highest percentages of male nurses compared to other healthcare organizations.

“The urgency of taking care of Soldiers and getting them back to duty is so important that we have to have the best nurses to take care of that mission,” Moore said. “We’ve come a long way from ‘miss.’”

