‘War Hawks’ welcome new first sergeant

First Sgt. Jeremy Emrick, the new first sergeant of Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, takes control of the battery formation, concluding a change of responsibility ceremony held at Imperial Field here March 10. Photos by Staff Sgt. Johnathan Hoover, 11th ADA PAO, 32nd AAMDC.

By Staff Sgt. Johnathan Hoover, 11th ADA, 32nd AAMDC, Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, March 23, 2017) Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 11th Air Defense Artillery, held a change of responsibility ceremony at Imperial Field here March 10 to say farewell to 1st Sgt. Gary Quinto and welcome 1st Sgt. Jeremy Emrick.

Emrick, previously assigned to 32nd Army Air Missile Defense Command here in 2005, is no stranger to Fort Bliss, and he is happy to be back.

“I got to know the reputation of the 11th ADA then; now I’ve come back and what I’ve observed over the past few weeks it’s the same,” Emrick said. “It’s got a great reputation and I’m very excited to be the HHB first sergeant.”

As proof of the quality of senior noncommissioned officers selected for the job, the Army selected Emrick’s last two predecessors for promotion to sergeant major.

“Expectations are high. The two first sergeants before him were selected for USASMA (U.S. States Army Sergeants Major Academy),” said Capt. Douglas Cannon, commander of HHB.

First Sgt. Gary Quinto, former first sergeant of Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, gives his final remarks to the battery at a change of responsibility ceremony at Imperial Field here March 10.

“I’ve heard a lot of great things about him, and just talking to him, (I am confident) he will continue to help the brigade headquarters be what it needs to be,” Cannon said. “I’m sure he is going to do great things.”

Emrick plans to take his time observing before making decisions on the best way forward for the battery. “I’m going to take about a month and just kind of understand where we are at right now before I look to do or make a lot of recommendations about changing anything,” he said.

Emrick has been away from air defense conducting other missions, but said he is ready to get back to work in air defense. Meanwhile, Cannon said he is looking forward to working with Emrick.

Members of the battery will miss Quinto, but he will remain close to the company, assuming responsibilities as the brigade operations sergeant major.

“I learned a lot being a first sergeant at the brigade, especially with all its subordinate units,” Quinto said. “I learned a lot and it’s a blessing to be the first sergeant for HHB. Not a lot of senior NCOs get this opportunity and it was a great learning experience.”

Cannon said “the simple things can be hard in a brigade-level element. Just getting everyone together to get something done but with a first sergeant like Q, he did a really good job of just bringing people together … true leadership.”

