USASMA recognizes Class 67 international students, inducts nine into Hall of Fame

By David Crozier , USASMA Command Communications:

(El Paso, Texas, June. 29, 2017) The U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy ceremoniously recognized the academic accomplishments of the 50 international students of Sergeants Major Course Class 67 and several of their spouses by awarding them the International Military Student Badge June 21. The academy also inducted nine former international military students into the International Military Student Hall of Fame.

Command Sgt. Maj. Dennis Defreese, commandant, took a moment to talk about the day’s significance.

“This morning we come together to recognize our international partners,” Defreese said. “When I arrived here three years ago I made increasing our international student population and international instructors one of my top priorities. We had 36 international students that first year and we have 60 attending the next class.”

Defreese said the academy has good reason for increasing the number of international students.

“We do this for our U.S. students as much as anything,” Defreese said. “I believe the diversity and professionalism that the senior enlisted leaders from around the world bring to the Sergeants Major Academy help us to achieve the learning outcomes we want for our students.”

Defreese said having international students attend the academy is also a great way to make friendships among our partner nations.

This year, for the first time, the academy recognized the international spouses who attended the Spouse Leadership Development Course.

“This recognition is an affirmation of their continued commitment to their Soldier and their nation’s military,” he said.

Defreese joined Dan Hurrell, deputy director of the International Military Student Office, onstage for the presentation of the International Military Student Badge and then recognized the spouses. The promotion of two international students and the Hall of Fame Induction followed.

The academy then turned its attention to the promotion ceremony for Adjutant Johanne Van de Voort and Sgt. Maj. Ronaldus Jurriens of the Royal Netherlands Army. The Sgt. Maj. of the Royal Netherlands Army, Command Sgt. Maj. Peter Donkers, promoted them to command sergeant major. The academy also recognized Olga Hayes for her work as an instructor of the English as a second language course. She received the Commander’s Award for Public Service.

Many international students who have attended the Sergeants Major Course have gone on to make significant contributions to their own NCO corps and education systems, but only a few have assumed the position of their respective country’s or armed forces’ senior enlisted adviser, a position similar to that of the U.S. Army’s Sergeant Major of the Army. The academy recognized nine individuals who have done just that by inducting them into the International Military Student Hall of Fame. Defreese assisted each of the honorees in unveiling their induction plaques.

The first honoree was Sgt. Maj. of the Czech Armed Forces, Petr Sifert, a graduate of Class 61.

“It is my honor to be inducted into the International Hall of Fame, but let me say one thing, I am nothing special. I am just an NCO doing my job,” Sifert said. “It is the noncommissioned officers corps of the Czech Armed Forces that is being recognized … So thank you for this.”

The next honoree was the Command Sgt. Maj. of the Combined Forces Command and Ground Component Command, Republic of Korea, JooSik Kim, a graduate of Class 51. Kim thanked all for the honor and said, “I feel like I am back home again.”

The next honoree was the Sergeant Major of the Georgian Armed Forces Koba Tsiredkidze, a graduate of Class 61.

“It is my honor and privilege to be here and I give thanks to each of you,” said Tsiredkidze, the first Georgian to attend the Sergeants Major Course. “I could not imagine six years ago that because of this great institution that I would be standing here.”

The next honoree was the Sergeant Major of the Army for the Georgian Armed Forces, Besik Khatiashvili, a graduate of Class 67.

“It is a great honor to be here. Thank you for my induction,” Khatiashvili said. “Thank you for your support. I wouldn’t have made it without it.”

The next honoree was the Senior Enlisted Adviser to the Chief of Defense for the Mongolian Armed Forces, Leading Sergeant Oyunbold Daribish, a graduate of Class 61.

“This honor is a significant event not only for me, but for the Mongolian Armed Forces and NCO history,” Daribish said. “I receive this honor not for what I have achieved, but for the achievements of the Mongolian Armed Forces NCO Corps which is still forming and developing.”

The next honoree was the Chief Master Sergeant for the Mongolian Air Forces, Bold Gantumur, a graduate of Class 67. “I gained lots of information and knowledge that I will use in my service and I can be part of the change that is needed in the Mongolian Armed Forces,” he said.

The next honoree was the Sergeant Major of the New Zealand Army, Warrant Officer Clive Douglas, a graduate of Class 63. As the SMA, “It’s not about being behind a desk,” Douglas said. “It’s about caring for your Soldiers, getting after NCO development, and getting after promotion boards.”

The next honoree was the Command Senior Enlisted Leader, General Command of the Polish Armed Forces, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Krzysztof Stanislaw Gadowski, a graduate of Class 67.

“Thank you very much for this great, great honor. I never had in my mind that someday I would be put up on this wall,” Gadowski said. “This is a great honor for the Polish NCO Corps.”

The final inductee was the Sergeant Major of the Army for the Singapore Armed Forces, Teo See Keong, a graduate of Class 58. Keong thanked everyone for the honor and said, “I think USASMA has shaped me into a better leader of today.”

For more photos, visit USASMA’s Flickr site at https://www.flickr.com/photos/133821783@N02/albums.