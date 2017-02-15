Transfer of authority ceremony held for 1st Sqdn., 3rd Cav. Regt.

By Sgt. 1st Class Eliodoro Molina, U.S. Forces Afghanistan:

(El Paso, Texas, Feb. 16, 2017) BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan – The 1st Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, Task Force Tiger, transferred authority for force protection in the Bagram Ground Defense Area to the leadership of 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, Task Force Spartan, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, during a Feb. 4 ceremony at Bagram Airfield.

Maj. Gen. John C. Thomson III, commanding general of Bagram Airfield, presided over the ceremony.

“While the faces and unit patches may be different, I know that the shared commitment to excellence with our Afghan partners will remain the same,” Thomson said.

During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Jason Davis, commander, 1st Sqdn., 3rd Cav Regt., and Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Preusser, cased their colors. Lt. Col. Stephen Phillips, commander, 1st Bn., 36th Inf. Regt., and Command Sgt. Maj. Derrick Garner, uncased their colors, signifying the transfer of authority. This act marked the 1st Bn., 36th Inf. Regt.’s arrival and assumption of a leadership role in support of the Resolute Support Mission.

“You have the commitment that Task Force Spartan will continue the same service to you and to this cause. While language and culture separates us, a shared determination to secure this country strengthens and binds us as one,” Phillips said.

He added the task force is committed and looking forward to the next nine months.

The team knew in the first few weeks how important Task Force Tiger was and the impact they had on Bagram Airfield and the surrounding communities. Task Force Spartan is ready to fill that role.

Soldiers of Task Force Spartan have begun building relationships with host nation and coalition partners and have attended various missions throughout the BGDA.

“I have been impressed with all the support to the mission of Task Force Spartan. We will measure our successes through yours,” Phillips said.