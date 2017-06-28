STB command travels to Fenty for financial rodeo

By Sgt. Christopher Schmiett, 1st AD RSSB Public Affairs:

FORWARD OPERATING BASE FENTY, Afghanistan – Lt. Col. Robin-Desty Husted and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Porras, command team for the Special Troops Battalion, 1st Armored Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade, conducted a battlefield circulation here June 18.

The command team visited Fenty to observe the financial rodeo run by the 159th Financial Management Support Detachment, due to the closure of Fenty’s finance office. The financial rodeo allowed Soldiers and civilians who come from other locations that do not have a full-time finance office to take care of their financial needs.

“Most recently we visited FOB Fenty, which had a soft closure of its finance site,” said Porras, the senior enlisted adviser for the STB. “This location is now being serviced by finance rodeos. Being able to go out, visit and see one of their finance rodeos allowed the commander and I the opportunity to consider and identify the best methods to provide for Soldiers at outlying locations.”

Husted and Porras wanted to ensure the Soldiers at more remote locations know that they greatly appreciate their hard work and dedication.

“Soldiers need to know that their leadership values their contributions to the mission,” Porras said. “By showing up and recognizing Soldiers who are doing an outstanding job, we do just that. Our Soldiers are extremely smart and well versed at what they do daily. Allowing them to show the commander and I their level of expertise and dedication allows them to bring credit to their team as a whole.”

With the ability to travel to locations in their area of responsibly, it allows them to get a firsthand look at what the Soldiers are dealing with at FOB Fenty and other locations throughout Afghanistan.

Battlefield circulation provides the commander with the ability to interact with their Soldiers and leaders at different locations.

“The importance of BFCs cannot be overstated because, in addition to getting out to different sites, it gives the command team the opportunity to interact with the Soldiers,” Husted said. “When this happens, we have the opportunity to hear about any issues or concerns face to face. It allows us to address them and possibly make corrections on the spot. It also allows us the chance to commend the Soldiers for their performance and let them know how important they truly are to the unit and the mission.”

Husted said no two BFCs are the same, but the one thing that is always consistent is the Soldiers’ motivation and professionalism.

“Being able to get out to the different sites and interact with the Soldiers gives you an entirely different perspective than you get from the rear,” Husted said. “As the command team, we have the knowledge of what is supposed to be available and what is supposed to be happening, but sometimes things are different on the ground, so yes, being out on BFC gives us a greater understanding of the realities of the different missions.”

The mission of the STB requires its Soldiers and units to have a wide array of capacities including: financial services, force protection, mail distribution, mortuary affairs and human resources.

The financial rodeo, provided by the STB, services the Soldiers and civilians that live at FOB Fenty.

“FOB Fenty, like many other locations, has Soldiers who need the type of support that our units provide, whether it be mail, finance, customs support, or other areas we could assist,” Porras said. “Our Soldiers who provide these services are constantly traveling to ensure unsupported units do not have to wait too long to receive the support that they deserve. I think our Soldiers providing support are doing a great job.”