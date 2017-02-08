My GECU

Soldiers participate in Bliss’ intramural basketball league

Five players jump for a rebound during an intramural basketball game at the Logan Heights Physical Fitness Center Jan. 31. Teams in this league are competing for a chance to play in the Commander’s Cup basketball tournament April 10 through 13. Photo by Pfc. Frederick Connelly, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs.

By Pfc. Frederick Connelly, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Feb. 9, 2017) The gymnasium of the Logan Heights Physical Fitness Center echoed with the squeaks of sneakers, the bouncing of basketballs and the shouts of determination from players during an intramural basketball league game Jan. 31.

“This is an intramural league play. It’s a competition that goes towards the Commander’s Cup, which we have every year here at Fort Bliss,” said Apolinar Fernandez, facility manager, Logan Heights PFC. “This is open for active duty Soldiers who are part of this unit. To play, all you have to do is be a part of Fort Bliss.”

The tournament featured 12 teams of Soldiers who play four days a week, Monday through Thursday, with each night consisting of four games. Playing on a point accumulation system, each team starts with 10 points that go toward being able to compete in the Commander’s Cup basketball championship, which runs April 10 through 13. Until then, teams will compete head to head, trying to get the most wins and the most points. Once the intramural league is over, the top four teams will play in the Commander’s Cup tournament.

Call the Logan Heights PFC at 568-5198 for information on upcoming tournaments.

The Commander’s Cup competitions include 10 sports, including flag football, trap and skeet, swimming, softball, golf, bowling, basketball, indoor soccer, a 10K championship and a 5K championship. Coming up at 6:30 a.m. Feb. 24 at the Joshua W. Soto Physical Fitness Center is the Commander’s Cup Post 5K Championship. Registration is required. Call 744-5788 for more information.

