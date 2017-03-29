Passing of the sword Fort Bliss Garrison change of responsibility

By Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, March 30, 2017) According to Col. Mike Hester, Fort Bliss Garrison commander, command sergeants major are the fixers. Solving problems is what they do, sometimes before anyone knows an issue has arisen. Fort Bliss garrison said farewell to one senior enlisted adviser and welcomed another in a ceremony at the Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum here Friday. Command Sgt. Major Bobby Breeden relinquished responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Holschbach.

“Command Sgt. Maj. Breeden made it look easy. He fixed problems – all kinds,” Hester said. “The (Noncommissioned officer) Corps is what makes the Army great and what makes the NCO Corps great is their ability to provide candid feedback when things are going horribly wrong.”

Army installations are essentially small towns, with many complex issues. Fort Bliss is one of the largest installations as it has more acres than the entire state of Rhode Island. Hester said it takes a lot to keep it running and said Breeden was a huge part of that.

“How lucky am I that Command Sgt. Maj. Breeden was my right hand man,” Hester said. “I have been a blessed leader by getting to soldier with him, Bobby ‘Old School’ Breeden.”

Breeden will retire after more than 30 years of service. He and his family plan to stay in the El Paso area.

“My success is not gained because of me,” Breeden said. “One’s success is weighed by the individuals one surrounds himself with, for me, I was fortunate.”

Breeden said his 21 months as command sergeant major for Fort Bliss Garrison was the best tour of duty he had.

“I wanted to be that sergeant major that was approachable. I think I met that goal,” Breeden said. “I always told myself I want people to be able to talk to me, tell me their problems and then we’ll figure it out.”

After the ceremonial passing of the sword, Holschbach assumed the responsibility for the garrison units.

“I’m humbled and thankful for this opportunity to serve as the garrison command sergeant major. This position has a rich history and heritage of consistently providing the best support services to the stakeholders and tenants of this installation. I’m very proud to serve as the command sergeant major,” Holschbach said. “I promise to do my very best to continue to serve this organization, Installation Management Command, 1st Armored Division.”

Holschbach joins the Fort Bliss community with his son, Cole, from Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He aims to continue to support the Soldiers and civilians of Fort Bliss in his new position.

“We will continue to provide the best day-to-day services and installation support to allow warfighters to win our nation’s war,” Holschbach said.