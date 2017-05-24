My GECU

Parent and Baby Swim Lessons prepare babies for water

Easton Atchison, 10 months, chases after a ball in the pool with his mother, Marie Atchison, during the Parent and Baby Swim Lessons at the Aquatics Training Center here Saturday. Photos by Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Managing Editor.

Easton Atchison, 10 months, chases after a ball in the pool with his mother, Marie Atchison, during the Parent and Baby Swim Lessons at the Aquatics Training Center here Saturday. Photos by Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Managing Editor.

By Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Managing Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 25, 2017)By week eight of the Parent and Baby Swim Lessons at the Aquatics Training Center here, the babies in the pool swimming round and round (with their parents), were all smiles and happiness.

It wasn’t always that way, however.

Stephen Black, 18 months, laughs as his father, Aaron Black, emerges from the water.

Stephen Black, 18 months, laughs as his father, Aaron Black, emerges from the water.

Emily Nave, who participated in Saturday’s class with her daughter Elaine, 16 months, said Elaine started the class as “a screamer.”

“Now we’re very happy in the water,” Nave said. “We’ve learned to go underwater and we’ve learned to kind of go back and forth and up and down and floating. Our big thing is crawling out of the pool and getting up onto the edge and turning around, waiting, and listening to instructions.”

Andres Ibarra, a lifeguard, swim instructor and water survival instructor at the facility, warmed everyone up for Saturday’s class with a song called “The Babies in the Pool,” sung to the tune of “The Wheels in the Bus” (go round and round). The lyrics instructed the parents to move the babies up and down or side to side, for example.

Devalon Benjamin, 17 months, claps after successfully going under water here Saturday. Tony Benjamin, his father, looks on.

Devalon Benjamin, 17 months, claps after successfully going under water here Saturday. Tony Benjamin, his father, looks on.

Nave’s experience sums up the goal of the class, Ibarra said.

“The most important part about this class is that it gets both the babies and the parents comfortable with water situations,” Ibarra said. “A lot of times, either for the parent’s reason or the baby’s, they fear getting in the water and the main purpose of this is to get them comfortable so then when they’re old enough to take the preschool classes … they’re not scared.”

The class also helps with water safety, Ibarra said.

Not only do the babies learn how to grab onto the wall of the pool, they also learn how to crawl out, Ibarra said.

The classes teach babies to listen to instructions as well, Ibarra said. “We teach the babies that it’s only OK to go in when the parent says it’s OK to go in,” he said.

In addition to songs, the classes incorporate toys, balls and foam pool noodles so the babies have fun while they’re learning, Ibarra said.

“We make it as entertaining as possible for the babies, because that’s the only way they’re going to remember,” Ibarra said.

Marie Atchison, who attended the class with her son Easton, 10 months, said the toys were her son’s favorite part of the class.

After taking the class for eight weeks, Atchison said she is glad she signed up. “We really liked it,” she said. “It was good to get him used to the water.”

Tony Benjamin, who participated in the class with his son Devalon, 17 months, said he hopes to take the class for another eight-week cycle. “The class was great,” he said. “(Devalon) enjoyed himself a lot. I wanted to introduce him to the water, and I think he likes it a lot.”

Parents can sign their babies up for the class multiple times, Ibarra said. The class accepts children ages 6 months through 3 years and there are 12 slots per class.

The next cycle of classes starts Saturday, but ATC officials said the classes fill up so quickly, it is likely the next available registration date for the classes will be July 17 for the classes that run July 22 through Sept. 9.

ATC officials hope to expand the number of classes soon, Ibarra said.

For more information, call 741-5901.

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=41644

Posted by on May 24 2017. Filed under Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Great Clips Advertisement Fox Auto Team Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 5959 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 450, El Paso, Tx. 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.