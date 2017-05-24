Parent and Baby Swim Lessons prepare babies for water

By Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Managing Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 25, 2017)By week eight of the Parent and Baby Swim Lessons at the Aquatics Training Center here, the babies in the pool swimming round and round (with their parents), were all smiles and happiness.

It wasn’t always that way, however.

Emily Nave, who participated in Saturday’s class with her daughter Elaine, 16 months, said Elaine started the class as “a screamer.”

“Now we’re very happy in the water,” Nave said. “We’ve learned to go underwater and we’ve learned to kind of go back and forth and up and down and floating. Our big thing is crawling out of the pool and getting up onto the edge and turning around, waiting, and listening to instructions.”

Andres Ibarra, a lifeguard, swim instructor and water survival instructor at the facility, warmed everyone up for Saturday’s class with a song called “The Babies in the Pool,” sung to the tune of “The Wheels in the Bus” (go round and round). The lyrics instructed the parents to move the babies up and down or side to side, for example.

Nave’s experience sums up the goal of the class, Ibarra said.

“The most important part about this class is that it gets both the babies and the parents comfortable with water situations,” Ibarra said. “A lot of times, either for the parent’s reason or the baby’s, they fear getting in the water and the main purpose of this is to get them comfortable so then when they’re old enough to take the preschool classes … they’re not scared.”

The class also helps with water safety, Ibarra said.

Not only do the babies learn how to grab onto the wall of the pool, they also learn how to crawl out, Ibarra said.

The classes teach babies to listen to instructions as well, Ibarra said. “We teach the babies that it’s only OK to go in when the parent says it’s OK to go in,” he said.

In addition to songs, the classes incorporate toys, balls and foam pool noodles so the babies have fun while they’re learning, Ibarra said.

“We make it as entertaining as possible for the babies, because that’s the only way they’re going to remember,” Ibarra said.

Marie Atchison, who attended the class with her son Easton, 10 months, said the toys were her son’s favorite part of the class.

After taking the class for eight weeks, Atchison said she is glad she signed up. “We really liked it,” she said. “It was good to get him used to the water.”

Tony Benjamin, who participated in the class with his son Devalon, 17 months, said he hopes to take the class for another eight-week cycle. “The class was great,” he said. “(Devalon) enjoyed himself a lot. I wanted to introduce him to the water, and I think he likes it a lot.”

Parents can sign their babies up for the class multiple times, Ibarra said. The class accepts children ages 6 months through 3 years and there are 12 slots per class.

The next cycle of classes starts Saturday, but ATC officials said the classes fill up so quickly, it is likely the next available registration date for the classes will be July 17 for the classes that run July 22 through Sept. 9.

ATC officials hope to expand the number of classes soon, Ibarra said.

For more information, call 741-5901.