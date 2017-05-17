My GECU

Old Ironsides Mud Challenge Soldiers, friends and family dive in

Soldiers, service members, friends and family take part in the 2017 Old Ironsides Mud Challenge here Saturday. The Mud Challenge took the participants through a grueling five-mile course filled with a series of muddy, watery and physical obstacles to overcome. Photos by Ismael E. Ortega, Mobilization and Deployment, DPTMS Public Affairs.

Soldiers, service members, friends and family take part in the 2017 Old Ironsides Mud Challenge here Saturday. The Mud Challenge took the participants through a grueling five-mile course filled with a series of muddy, watery and physical obstacles to overcome. Photos by Ismael E. Ortega, Mobilization and Deployment, DPTMS Public Affairs.

By Ismael E. Ortega, Mobilization and Deployment, DPTMS Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 18, 2017) As the rest of El Paso was taking it easy on their Saturday morning, nearly 800 motivated individuals ran, jumped and crawled through mud as part of the 5th Annual Old Ironsides Mud Challenge held here Saturday

Hosted by Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s Sports, Fitness and Aquatics Department, the popular race has been growing each year with more participants, more obstacles and more mud. This year the course was more than five miles long and had 25 obstacles, not including the 18 that are part of the Air Assault Obstacle Course.051817community1_2

The race opened with some words of encouragement from Medal of Honor recipient retired Master Sgt. Leroy Petry, who gave an anecdote about a pen, tough obstacles in life and how you react. He instructed the Mud Challengers how to make the pen a breathing apparatus and “suck it up” when the course got difficult. The lighthearted words were a final send off before the participants took on the Mud Challenge.

As the race opened with John Williams’ “Olympic Fanfare and Theme,” Soldiers from the 127th Aviation Support Battalion, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, led the charge.

Medal of Honor recipient, retired Master Sgt. Leroy Petry, speaks with the participants of the 2017 Old Ironsides Mud Challenge here Saturday.

Medal of Honor recipient, retired Master Sgt. Leroy Petry, speaks with the participants of the 2017 Old Ironsides Mud Challenge here Saturday.

“We’ve been getting great feedback. Everyone was loving it this year. The obstacles were challenging and very, very muddy this year,” Tina Lozoya, race co-director, said. “We went and actually got dirt from another location to bring out there because our biggest complaint that we had in previous years was, it wasn’t muddy enough.”

The race was open to active-duty personnel, Department of Defense identification holders and civilians. The race was broken into three waves, leaving every hour starting at 9 a.m. Participants started at the Air Assault Obstacle Course, which was followed by additional challenges spread throughout the course. From young children to 10-man teams, the Mud Challenge welcomed all participants.

“The course has gotten longer, it’s gotten harder and we put in more obstacles. It’s grown every year,” Lozoya said. “We built on it every year so attendance has grown.”051817community1_4

Volunteers from the 127th ASB, CAB, 1st AD, instructors from the Air Assault School and personnel from  MWR ensured the participants were completing each obstacle safely with water stations were spread across the course.

The course took runners through a series of wet, muddy and physical obstacles that the participants had to run, crawl or work together to overcome. This included crawling through pipes submerged in muddy water, taking a dip in a frigid waters and scaling eight-foot walls.

The runners cycled through clean, muddy and dirt encrusted clothes like a revolving door as they completed each obstacle the Mud Challenge had to offer. The first 500 people to complete the race received a Mud Challenge shirt to commemorate their experience.

051817community1_5“The participants this year were awesome, everyone had a really great time. We love seeing smiles coming across their faces, we love seeing the families doing it together,” Lozoya said. “There’s no way we could’ve done this without the support of 127th ASB, as well as our marketing, sponsorship and special events (sections) within the MWR. We all worked together as a team and we made it happen.”

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=41530

Posted by on May 17 2017. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Great Clips Advertisement Fox Auto Team Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 5959 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 450, El Paso, Tx. 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.