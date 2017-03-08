My GECU

Mickelsen Library celebrates Dr. Seuss’ birthday

A board featured at the Mickelsen Community Library here shows some of Dr. Seuss’ most notable works during an event to celebrate the author’s 113th birthday March 2. Photos by Pfc. Frederick Connelly, 1st AD Public Affairs.

By Pfc. Frederick Connelly, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Mar. 9, 2017) Growing up as a child, reading is often highly emphasized by not only our teachers, but also our parents. Children will often find themselves reading classic children’s literature such as “Where the Wild Things Are” by Maurice Sendak, “Charlotte’s Web” by E. B. White and “The Giving Tree” by Shel Silverstein. However, there is one author who has put forth more classic children’s books than any other, and is one of the most well-known figures to both children and parents alike. This author is none other than Dr. Seuss.

March 2, 1904, was the day that the world-renowned author Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known by his pseudonym Dr. Seuss, was born. March 2 marked the 113th anniversary of his birthday. To celebrate the author’s life, accomplishments and the countless books he wrote and many of us enjoyed in our youth, the Mickelsen Community Library here decided to host a reading event.

Thing 1, one of Dr. Seuss’ most beloved characters, reads to children during an event celebrating Dr. Seuss’ 113th birthday as the Cat in the Hat sits in the crowd March 2. The event was held at the Fort Bliss Mickelsen Community Library here.

“We put on story time for the kids, we have snacks, we have crafts for them and they just help us celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday!” said Jamie Buckner, children’s lead library technician, Mickelsen Community Library.

Buckner, who was dressed as the Cat in the Hat, played with the children who attended the event. The children sat and listened to some of Dr. Seuss’ books being read by Thing 1 and Thing 2, two more of Seuss’ famous characters. After the reading, the children were invited have a snack of cookies and popcorn with apple juice and were given the tools to work on arts and crafts projects with their parents.

“This is the first event I’ve gone to since I’ve been at Fort Bliss,” said Latoya Beach, who took her two-year-old daughter Layla to the event. “It was great, very educational, whether it was with home schooled kids, pre-school kids, two year olds or one year olds. Regardless of what age (the child attending the event would be), I thought it was very nice, I would suggest other people go to it.”

If you are interested in upcoming events such as the Dr. Seuss birthday celebration or any type of event on Fort Bliss, whether it be for you or your family, you can visit https://bliss.armymwr.com/us/bliss or https://www.facebook.com/blissmwr/ to see all upcoming events on the installation.

