My GECU

Local youth learn leadership skills at annual camp

Lt. Col. Michael Loftus, assigned to 2nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, speaks with students about leadership and what it means to be a leader during the Youth Leadership Camp here June 23. Photos by Staff Sgt. Killo K. Gibson, 3rd BCT, 1st AD Public Affairs.

Lt. Col. Michael Loftus, assigned to 2nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, speaks with students about leadership and what it means to be a leader during the Youth Leadership Camp here June 23. Photos by Staff Sgt. Killo K. Gibson, 3rd BCT, 1st AD Public Affairs.

By Staff Sgt. Killo Gibson, 3rd BCT, 1st AD Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, June. 29, 2017) You don’t have to wait until you’re an adult to become a leader. Twenty-nine students from all around El Paso spent a week developing skills that would better prepare them to be leaders as an adult. The Milam Youth Center held its annual Leadership Camp June 19 through 23 here.

Camp members spent four nights living in barracks, eating in on-post dining facilities, conducting charity work, navigating an obstacle course, using virtual simulators and participating in a leadership reaction course, all without assistance from their parents.

Students from the Milam Youth Leadership Camp navigate an obstacle at the Air Assault Obstacle Course here June 22.

Students from the Milam Youth Leadership Camp navigate an obstacle at the Air Assault Obstacle Course here June 22.

“Many of these kids have never been away from home, other than spending the night at a friend’s house,” said Cecilia Talavera, a child youth program assistant. “These children are spending an entire week living in the barracks with three people whom they are meeting for the first time, almost like a college dorm.”

Living together gave the students the opportunity to make new friendships and work on their communication skills, which is vital in becoming an effective leader.

“This is my first time at the camp and I like that I made new friends,” said Lauren Rempel, a 12-year-old student from Harmony School of Innovation.

Parents had the opportunity to visit their child at the end of the day before the children went to sleep, but only a few parents visited, Talavera said.

“Most of the parents chose not to visit their child to allow them to get the full experience of being independent and doing things on their own,” Talavera said.

Campers began the week assisting the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank. Campers helped prepare meals to be delivered throughout the city.

This gave the students the opportunity to give back to the community and practice selfless-service, Talavera said.

But that was just the beginning. Students had to put their mental and physical skills to the test in some team-building exercises. Students were divided into teams and told they would have to complete the nine-obstacle course as a team.

Teammates shouted encouraging words to one another throughout the course.

“It was great to see all the students working together, supporting each other and getting through the course as a team,” said Nicole Timlin, a child youth program assistant.

At the end of the course, students had the opportunity to rappel off a 40-foot tower. Many students were afraid to rappel from the tower, and this wasn’t a requirement, but more of an opportunity to face their fear and lead by example.

An air assault instructor from the Iron Training Detachment instructed the students on the procedures they would follow and then performed a live demonstration.

A child youth program assistant was the first to rappel down the tower, followed by the students.

“I had so much fun using the simulators, but I was looking forward to the rappel tower,” said Donaven Williams, a 12-year-old student from Canyon Hills Middle School. “I was a little scared, but I knew I could do it.”

Although all the students didn’t rappel down the tower, they learned some valuable lessons during the week about themselves and things they can work on individually.

“The students made a lot of progress through the week. Some children were homesick the first night, but by the second night they had adjusted and made friends and were excited to get to the next day’s activities,” Timlin said.

At the end of the week Lt. Col. Michael Loftus, assigned to 2nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, spoke with students about leadership and what it means to be a leader. He left the students with these final words.

“Leaders must be willing to learn, follow and be willing to make sacrifices for others,” Loftus said.

For information about enrolling a child at the Milam Youth Center, contact Jennie Ortega at 744-2449.

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=41984

Posted by on Jun 28 2017. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Advertisement Harvest Christian Center Advertisement Wells Fargo Advertisement Great Clips Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 7717 Lockheed Drive, Suite A, El Paso, Texas 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.