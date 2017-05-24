Learning to live with stress

By Chaplain (Capt.) Simon Jackson, Special Troops Battalion, 1st AD Sustainment Brigade:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 25, 2017) Stress is a fact of life for service men and women today. About one in three people faces stress every day, and 86 percent are stressed regularly, according to “Just in Time,” an international survey conducted recently by Priority Management Systems, Inc. It’s not whether we experience stress, but how we manage it that determines our health and our success.

The first step is understanding stress. It is, quite simply, the response of the body to meet the demands made on it. Stress takes different forms in each of us. Mild stress can enhance our life and our performance. But an overload of stress lessens the body’s resistance. The immune system starts to weaken, allowing for the invasion of illness. No wonder 75 percent of all sick days in the workforce are due to stress-related illnesses or accidents.

In order to manage stress, it’s critical that you understand your very personal reaction to your day-to-day challenges. Answer the following questions for yourself:

What causes stress for me? For many people, family and work conflicts are a source of stress. Two-thirds of people feel torn between family and work demands at least once a week, according to Priority Management’s “Just in Time” survey. Ten percent of people feel this stress on a daily basis.

How does stress make me feel? According to the survey, irritability, headaches, a feeling of being out of control and an unbalanced lifestyle are key ways stress affects people. Determine how stress manifests itself in you.

What is a manageable level of stress for me? Think about when a surge of adrenaline helped you meet a deadline, generate a creative solution or surpass a previous achievement. Then think about when stress might have hampered or hurt you. Be aware of a healthy level of stress.

What am I doing now to manage stress? Many people have coping mechanisms, from a regular exercise regimen to deep breathing to a basketball net beside the desk. Consider what you do now to handle stress and how effective it is.

What else could I do to keep my stress level healthy? Brainstorm solutions, including what you can do to rejuvenate yourself and feel more relaxed. Think about fixing the causes of stress, instead of focusing on the symptoms. One place to start is to look at your personal organizational system and determine how you feel about your ability to control your time and your life.

What can I take off my “to do” list? Sometimes we can get stressed out just by thinking about the sheer volume of tasks we have to do. Instead of giving yourself a huge list that is never completed, break up your activities into those that absolutely must be accomplished today – your “A” list, and those that could wait – your “B” list. Then split the “B” list into the coming days and weeks, spreading out the activities into more manageable chunks.

What can I do to give myself a pat on the back? Instead of thinking about everything that didn’t get done at the end of the day, give yourself credit for completing your “A” tasks. If you completed all of them, your day has been a success. Take a few minutes at the end of the day to review your achievements and to schedule activities for tomorrow and coming days. This will give you a better sense of control as you finish the day and as you begin the next day.

Successfully managing stress reaps many rewards. First and foremost is your personal health, which is greatly enhanced when stress is kept in check. You will also enjoy greater personal productivity as your energy is focused and directed positively. In addition, you will enjoy a greater sense of satisfaction as you achieve more of your goals.