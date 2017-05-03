My GECU

JMC bids farewell to McKenrick, welcomes Tyler

Brig. Gen. Joel K. Tyler, second from left, incoming commander, U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command, accepts the unit colors from Maj. Gen. Robert Dyess, far left, acting director of the Army Capabilities Integration Center, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, who presided over the change of command ceremony at JMC headquarters here April 25. Photos by Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor.

By Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 4, 2017) This year is a time of transition for the U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command. A new name, a new rotational partner unit, and now, a new commander.

During a ceremony at the JMC headquarters here April 25, Maj. Gen. Terry McKenrick relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Joel K. Tyler.

“It’s an honor to be here today to celebrate a command that continues to have a profound influence on our Army,” said Maj. Gen. Robert Dyess, acting director of the Army Capabilities Integration Center, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, who presided over the change of command. “It’s an honor to be here to celebrate two great leaders who will continue to make contributions to our Army and the joint force.”

Dyess emphasized the importance of the JMC’s mission for the Army.

“The JMC continues to provide opportunities for our joint and multinational partners currently developing prototypes, defining the requirements earlier, improving the acquisitions cycle, increasing the rate of innovation of the joint force and reducing the time it takes to field these capabilities to our Soldiers,” Dyess said. “The partnerships they’ve established and the rare training opportunities that are available only here at Fort Bliss and White Sands Missile Range make this place a premier training area for any unit that’s in our military.”

McKenrick led the JMC through many transitions in the two years he was in command.

Maj. Gen. Terry McKenrick, center, outgoing U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command commander, and incoming commander, Brig. Gen. Joel K. Tyler, listen to remarks from Maj. Gen. Robert Dyess, not pictured, acting director of the Army Capabilities Integration Center, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, during a change of command ceremony at JMC headquarters here April 25.

“It’s been very a busy time for the organization and a constant series of transitions, which reflects the hard work of everyone out here and the importance of this mission to the Army,” McKenrick said as he addressed his unit for the last time during the ceremony.

McKenrick heads to U.S. Army Central for his next assignment.

“We couldn’t have accomplished that without a great team. We have increased the workload and you have stepped up to the plate and done a great job. I’m very proud of you and privileged to be part of this team for the past few years,” McKenrick said. “As an organization, we could not have been successful in our mission without the great support from the rest of the team in the El Paso community.”

Now, Tyler, who joins the unit after serving as a deputy commanding general for 1st Armored Division, will lead the unit through some new missions as well. Next year, the unit will conduct its first joint exercise overseas. This summer, for the first time, the unit will work with a brigade combat team from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, for the Network Integration Evaluation here.

“The Joint Modernization Command is the latest in the evolution of this organization that again not just assesses the technology that the Army is looking at for the future, it also looks at concepts and capabilities – how we do our job more efficiently, more effectively,” Tyler said. “I think Fort Bliss really provides a unique platform and unique place for the Army to think about the way that it does things in the future.”

Tyler said the JMC’s mission is vitally important in this complex world and is thankful to be back with the unit.

“So I’m really excited about it. I have a great team of folks here who pulled together an even larger team of folks, so I’m looking forward to the challenges,” Tyler said.

