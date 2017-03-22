My GECU

Hiking McKittrick Canyon and beyond

By Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Managing Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, March 23, 2017) McKITTRICK CANYON, Texas – McKittrick Canyon in the nearby Guadalupe Mountains receives most of its press in the fall when the canyon puts on a beautiful display of fall foliage.

The truth is, however, that it’s a great place to hike at any time of the year, and hikers will be hard pressed to find a more versatile place for hiking. A two-hour drive from Fort Bliss, it’s on the way to Carlsbad Caverns, New Mexico, and offers everything from a .9-mile nature trail perfect for young children to links to multi-night, backcountry camping opportunities.

Most day hikers will want to make the trek to the Pratt Lodge, 4.8 miles round trip from the McKittrick Canyon Visitor Center, or the Grotto, 6.8 miles round trip. A short hike beyond the Grotto is the historic Hunter Line Cabin, and another mile or so after that is the Notch. While most of the hike is relatively flat, the hike to the Notch climbs 800 feet and offers great views.

The Pratt Lodge is a short walk to the right off the trail, and is a must-see on any hike out that way. Geologist Wallace Pratt, who donated 5,632 acres to the U.S. government in 1957 for the formation of Guadalupe Mountains National Park, built the lodge in 1930-31, according to the U.S. National Park Service.

The lodge isn’t always open for visitors, but even if it isn’t, there are always chairs on the back porch, and it’s a wonderful place to sit and take a break and marvel at the forested canyon in the middle of the desert.

While visitors are always welcome to have a picnic lunch at the lodge and turn around, an even better place for a picnic is the Grotto. There is often water running in the stream below, and the Grotto features several shaded stone tables and benches.

Another option is the hike to McKittrick Ridge, which requires a right turn at the fork at the Grotto trail junction and is 14.8 miles round trip. Keep in mind the trail is a day-use area that is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. November through March and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. April through October, according to the NPS, so plan accordingly. Rangers lock the gates at the end of the day.

If you don’t want to make the McKittrick Ridge hike in one day, however, there is a campground at the ridge, but be ready for a strenuous hike and be sure to get a backcountry camping permit, according to the NPS. The permits are available at the Guadalupe Mountains National Park Headquarters Visitor Center, a quick stop on your way from Fort Bliss.

Another option is the Permian Reef Geology Trail, which the NPS recommends “for serious geology buffs.” The trail features markers, and hikers can pick up a geology guide at the headquarters visitor center. Park rangers rate the roundtrip 8.4-mile hike as strenuous; it has a 2,000-foot elevation gain.

The options, however, are nearly endless. The McKittrick Canyon Trail links up with a variety of other trails that will take you everywhere from Dog Canyon to Guadalupe Peak (both of which offer camping). Park officials require permits for all backcountry camping, and whether you’re doing a short or long hike, always carry plenty of water.

For more information, visit https://www.nps.gov/gumo/index.htm or call 915-828-3251. Yes, despite being a two-hour drive away, the park has a 915 area code, and you’ll find the drive an easy one – simply follow Montana Avenue out of El Paso and keep going as it turns into U.S. Highway 180/62. The park headquarters is 105 miles from Fort Bliss on your left, and the turn off to the McKittrick Canyon Visitor Center is another 12 miles down the highway, also on your left.

