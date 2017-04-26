My GECU

Fitness Throwdown challenges competitors

Participants ride 2 miles on a stationary bicycle during the 2nd annual Fitness Throwdown at the Joshua W. Soto Physical Fitness Center multipurpose field here Saturday. Photos by Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor.

By Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, April 27, 2017) “Stay strong, stay strong,” called fitness instructors and friends as competitors rowed as fast as possible.

Soldiers and civilians who participated in the 2nd annual Fitness Throwdown at the Joshua W. Soto Physical Fitness Center multipurpose field here didn’t skimp on their physical training Saturday.

Tory Myers runs to pick up weights during the 2nd annual Fitness Throwdown at the Joshua W. Soto Physical Fitness Center multipurpose field here Saturday.

For Adele Deon, a military spouse, the goal wasn’t to win – but to see how far she could push herself.

“I’ve been working out for a couple of years, but I’ve never really challenged myself, or put myself up against anyone else,” Deon said. “I lift weights, but I don’t really think I’m fit-fit, like I have the endurance, so I thought I’d give it a go … it’s fun and I just want to finish it.”

Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s Sports, Fitness and Aquatics department held the event and outdoor expo to bring some friendly competition here.

“We know everybody likes to compete, so this is a way to offer another event that those Soldiers who are stuck on post can come here and compete, but we also open it up to our community,” said Julia Petersen, the event organizer and MWR’s group fitness director.

Adele Deon, left, throws a weighted medicine ball as Grace Lemon looks on during the 2nd annual Fitness Throwdown at the Joshua W. Soto Physical Fitness Center multipurpose field here Saturday.

The individual and team competition consisted of five events: the Hangman, where participants did a timed flexed-arm hang; Tour de Turf, a 2-mile stationary bike ride at a high resistance; the Up Chuck, a weighted medicine ball distance throw; Row, Row, Row Your Boat, a 1K row on a rowing machine; and the Road Runner, a running event with some strength tasks as well.

“For me, the bike (was the hardest). The resistance was really high and it killed my legs,” Deon said.

Mike Haynes, a community member who did the event with friends, also thought the bike was the most difficult.

“The cycling kicked my butt – my legs were numb after that one,” Haynes said. “I thought the hang was pretty cool, they mixed it (the event) up, targeting upper body and lower body – it was a total killer overall.”

The event was open to the community and doubled in participation from last year. Petersen said it brings the community together, and Deon agreed.042717sports1_4

“Well, I think it spices your life up and gives you a sense of community. Just like this morning I’ve been talking to people I’ve never met before, so that’s great,” Deon said. “I’m not in the Army, so I don’t do PT tests (Army Physical Fitness Tests), so this is was like my PT test. There’s no judgement and everyone’s cheering you on … I enjoyed it and would definitely do another one.”

MWR’s Sports, Fitness and Aquatics department hosts several fitness events throughout the year for the Fort Bliss and the local community. Coming up next is the Old Ironsides Mud Challenge here May 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday’s competition winners were:

042717sports1_5Christina Hernandez, overall female winner; Rafael Fernandez, overall male winner; Cellar Dwellers, top team; and the unit with the most participation was 1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division.

