‘Fighting Deuce’ practices Patriot communications

Spc. Jason Harris, left, and Spc. Melissa Theison, right, nodal network systems operators and maintainers assigned to 5th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery, “the Fighting Deuce,” 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, practice their march order and emplacement drill on the antenna mast group as part of the battalion’s Table VIII certification field training here May 12. Photo by 1st Lt. Jeremy Morris / 5th Bn., 52nd ADA, 11th ADA Bde.

By 1st Lt. Jeremy Morris, 5th Bn., 52nd ADA, 11th ADA Bde:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 18, 2017) Soldiers assigned to the 5th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery, “the Fighting Deuce,” 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, began Table VIII field training April 3 at Tobin Wells Training Area here and will continue until personnel certify all batteries and crews for the Global Response Force mission assumption.

The battalion’s Communications Relay Group crews are honing their skills in preparation for their certification test throughout May. Within each air defense artillery battalion is a section of signal Soldiers known as the CRG, and they assist the line batteries and the battalion headquarters with their communications.

Second Lt. Jeremy Miller, CRG officer in charge, 5th Bn., 52nd ADA, 11th ADA Bde., said all the training was new for the Soldiers, but it was progressing well considering they had never been part of a CRG crew before.

“I think they’ll be ready to pass their Table VIII and be ready for the upcoming GRF assumption and deployment,” Miller said

The signal Soldiers are nodal network systems operators and maintainers and they use the CRG truck-mounted shelter and an antenna mast group as a relay to extend the battalion’s communication capabilities.

Since the majority of an ADA unit’s communications are ultra-high frequency and limited by line of sight, the CRG is an important asset. Because of this, CRG crews are required to take their own version of the Patriot gunnery Table VIII certification test that ADA launcher crews take. For example, march order and emplacement (often called MO&E), how Soldiers move and set up Patriot equipment, is an essential part of this requirement as the mission can dictate moving to a new location.

The headquarters and headquarters battery only has one crew of four and their OIC for the CRG section, but once personnel certify this CRG crew, the battery can help new signal Soldiers become familiar with ADA operations and training.

The MO&E for CRG is strenuous. It takes a lot of teamwork and cooperation between the four-person crew and each crewmember has to be intimately familiar with individual crew tasks, the equipment and their teammates’ strengths and capabilities to complete the test within the specified time limit.

The equipment is large and cumbersome, making maneuvering a particularly daunting task. Soldiers must lower the AMG’s masts into a stowed position and properly secure them before the equipment can move. It requires the full attention of each of the crewmembers to ensure safety.

Soldiers need to hook up generators to the CRG and AMG. They then mount the CRG and AMG on the platform of a five-ton Light Medium Tactical Vehicle, so learning how to maneuver them takes concentration and focus. Once ready, Soldiers drive the two vehicles and two generators to the new location and must set everything up again.

Soldiers must place generators and vehicles so they avoid the mast fall zones. In addition, they must raise the masts and antennas into proper position. Finally, Soldiers must initialize the CRG systems and establish communications with the battalion headquarters. Once the crew completes the emplacement, without any safety violations and within the time limit, the crew is certified.

The Fighting Deuce is well on its way to be mission ready for taking on the GRF rotation. In a few months, the unit will accept the mission and be on call, ready to take their Soldiers and equipment anywhere in the world that may need Patriot support.

Fieldwork and training is always a stressful time for a unit. The Soldiers, their leadership, and everyone’s families have to put in a bit more effort to ensure everything goes smoothly. After all the training and qualifications are completed, then the unit will have full confidence in the ability of its crews to perform their mission. Whether that mission ends up being the GRF or the following deployment, the Fighting Deuce will be ready.

