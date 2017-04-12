My GECU

FAA restricts drone operations over certain military installations

041317community7By Fernando Villalobos, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security:

(El Paso, Texas, April. 13, 2017) You may have recently noticed new signs at the installation access control points announcing that Fort Bliss is a “No Drone Zone.” These signs were emplaced to inform the community of new regulations from the Federal Aviation Administration regarding the use of unmanned aerial systems or drones.

The FAA is using its existing authority under Title 14 of the Code of Federal Regulations 99.7 – “Special Security Instructions” – to address national security concerns about unauthorized drone operations over 133 military facilities. Fort Bliss has been designated as one of these military facilities with protected national defense airspace.

United States military facilities are vital to the nation’s security. The FAA and the Department of Defense have agreed to restrict drone flights up to 400 feet within the lateral boundaries of these select facilities. The restrictions go into effect Friday. There are only a few exceptions that permit drone flights within these restrictions, and they must be coordinated with the individual facility and/or the FAA.

Operators who violate the airspace restrictions may be subject to enforcement action, including potential civil penalties and criminal charges.

To ensure the public is aware of these restricted locations, the FAA has created an interactive map online. The link to these restrictions is also included in the FAA’s B4UFLY mobile app. The app will be updated within 60 days to reflect these airspace restrictions. Additional information, including frequently asked questions, is available at https://www.faa.gov/uas/where_to_fly/airspace_restrictions/#ssar.

