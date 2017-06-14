My GECU

El Paso commemorates D-Day

Members of the Roy P. Benavidez, Robert Patterson “All Airborne” Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association present the colors during the D-Day Commemorative/World War II Veteran Recognition Celebration at the Chamizal National Memorial Theater in El Paso June 6. Photos by Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff .

Members of the Roy P. Benavidez, Robert Patterson “All Airborne” Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association present the colors during the D-Day Commemorative/World War II Veteran Recognition Celebration at the Chamizal National Memorial Theater in El Paso June 6. Photos by Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff .

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, June. 15, 2017) June 6 marked the 73rd anniversary of the invasion of Normandy. In honor of this day, members of the Roy P. Benavidez, Robert Patterson “All Airborne” Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association came to the Chamizal National Memorial Theater to be recognized.

Many of the members not only fought in World War II but also in the Korean War and Vietnam War.

Members of the Roy P. Benavidez, Robert Patterson “All Airborne” Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association enjoy a video presentation during the D-Day Commemorative/World War II Veteran Recognition Celebration at the Chamizal National Memorial Theater in El Paso June 6.

Members of the Roy P. Benavidez, Robert Patterson “All Airborne” Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association enjoy a video presentation during the D-Day Commemorative/World War II Veteran Recognition Celebration at the Chamizal National Memorial Theater in El Paso June 6.

“This is an incredible privilege for me to be here today, I have never served in the military, but to be among these men and women who are heroes that gave so much, and sacrificed so much is just an incredible honor,” said Veronica Escobar, El Paso County judge and guest of honor.

“As a community as well as a country, we have to do as much as possible to honor these veterans because we are losing too many of them every year,” Escobar said. “We owe them a debt of gratitude for what they have done for us.”

The Rev. Douglas P. Davis, Sr., a member of the Roy P. Benavidez, Robert Patterson “All Airborne” Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association, presents the POW-MIA table ceremony during the D-Day Commemorative/ World War II Veteran Recognition Celebration at the Chamizal National Memorial Theater in El Paso June 6.

The Rev. Douglas P. Davis, Sr., a member of the Roy P. Benavidez, Robert Patterson “All Airborne” Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association, presents the POW-MIA table ceremony during the D-Day Commemorative/ World War II Veteran Recognition Celebration at the Chamizal National Memorial Theater in El Paso June 6.

Escobar considers the members of the “All Airborne” chapter family.

“It’s very special for me to be here today, I have a special relationship with the 82nd Airborne Benavidez-Patterson chapter. I love celebrating with them whenever possible,” Escobar said.

Command Sgt. Maj. Kenneth Drury, command sergeant major, 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, was the keynote speaker for the event. Drury’s grandfather was part of the 82nd Airborne Division and fought alongside retired Lt. Col. Robert E. Chisolm, an honored member of the airborne association. Drury felt it was important to speak and be a part of this event.

“Sadly we are losing these guys at a fast rate every year, and if we don’t go out there and remember their stories, and try to tie that in to what we are doing today, then we are really going to miss something special,” Drury said. “I’m glad I had to opportunity to come out here today to do this.”

Chisolm is one of only 325 combat veterans in the history of the U.S. military who is authorized to wear the triple Combat Infantry Badge for combat service in three separate wars. Chisolm spoke about the struggles they face with the losses of these heroic Soldiers.

“We are losing our World War II (veterans) at a rate of about 500 a day,” Chisolm said.

The D-Day anniversary also sparked some memories his service.

“I still have very vivid memories, especially of D-Day,” Chisolm said. “It’s difficult for people to understand, that in a unit such as ours in World War II, we lived together, we trained together, we went through good times and hard times together, and all at once it was a devastating loss.”

Chisolm said he will never forget those with whom he served.

“We are a brotherhood. We are not brothers by blood, we are brothers by war, a bond forged in battle,” Chisolm said. “There is not a day that passes that I don’t remember them.”

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=41819

Posted by on Jun 14 2017. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Advertisement Harvest Christian Center Advertisement Wells Fargo Advertisement Great Clips Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 7717 Lockheed Drive, Suite A, El Paso, Texas 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.