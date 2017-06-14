El Paso commemorates D-Day

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, June. 15, 2017) June 6 marked the 73rd anniversary of the invasion of Normandy. In honor of this day, members of the Roy P. Benavidez, Robert Patterson “All Airborne” Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association came to the Chamizal National Memorial Theater to be recognized.

Many of the members not only fought in World War II but also in the Korean War and Vietnam War.

“This is an incredible privilege for me to be here today, I have never served in the military, but to be among these men and women who are heroes that gave so much, and sacrificed so much is just an incredible honor,” said Veronica Escobar, El Paso County judge and guest of honor.

“As a community as well as a country, we have to do as much as possible to honor these veterans because we are losing too many of them every year,” Escobar said. “We owe them a debt of gratitude for what they have done for us.”

Escobar considers the members of the “All Airborne” chapter family.

“It’s very special for me to be here today, I have a special relationship with the 82nd Airborne Benavidez-Patterson chapter. I love celebrating with them whenever possible,” Escobar said.

Command Sgt. Maj. Kenneth Drury, command sergeant major, 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, was the keynote speaker for the event. Drury’s grandfather was part of the 82nd Airborne Division and fought alongside retired Lt. Col. Robert E. Chisolm, an honored member of the airborne association. Drury felt it was important to speak and be a part of this event.

“Sadly we are losing these guys at a fast rate every year, and if we don’t go out there and remember their stories, and try to tie that in to what we are doing today, then we are really going to miss something special,” Drury said. “I’m glad I had to opportunity to come out here today to do this.”

Chisolm is one of only 325 combat veterans in the history of the U.S. military who is authorized to wear the triple Combat Infantry Badge for combat service in three separate wars. Chisolm spoke about the struggles they face with the losses of these heroic Soldiers.

“We are losing our World War II (veterans) at a rate of about 500 a day,” Chisolm said.

The D-Day anniversary also sparked some memories his service.

“I still have very vivid memories, especially of D-Day,” Chisolm said. “It’s difficult for people to understand, that in a unit such as ours in World War II, we lived together, we trained together, we went through good times and hard times together, and all at once it was a devastating loss.”

Chisolm said he will never forget those with whom he served.

“We are a brotherhood. We are not brothers by blood, we are brothers by war, a bond forged in battle,” Chisolm said. “There is not a day that passes that I don’t remember them.”