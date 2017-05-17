‘Deployment Club’ a source of support for children

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 18, 2017) Deployment can be a challenging time for family and friends of service members. For spouses, taking care of the children, extra tasks and responsibilities around the house is a heavy load to carry. It is also a time of uncertainty and change for children of service members.

Linda Burns, a counselor at General Colin L. Powell Elementary School here, put together a support group for children with deployed parents.

The Deployment Club was created and each day, students prekindergarten through fifth grade can meet up and talk with one another. The children have found they are not alone and find comfort in seeing others going through similar situations.

“These students are sharing and connecting with each other, talking and discussing their feelings about their parents being gone,” Burns said.

Powell elementary, which is comprised of more than 90 percent military-affiliated students, definitely had a need for a great support outlet such as the one Burns built.

The club has more than 40 students participating, with new requests coming in regularly.

Burns’ original vision for the club was to have students to write cards and send them out to their deployed family member. But what she saw unfold was something more.

“I think it’s nice for the kids to establish these connections so maybe in the future when they see each other there is familiarity, and even possibly a new friendship, just so they don’t feel alone,” Burns said.