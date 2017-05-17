My GECU

‘Deployment Club’ a source of support for children

Members of the General Colin L. Powell Elementary School Deployment Club share a warm smile for a group photo during their deployment club meeting at lunch May 4. Photos by Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff.

Members of the General Colin L. Powell Elementary School Deployment Club share a warm smile for a group photo during their deployment club meeting at lunch May 4. Photos by Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff.

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 18, 2017) Deployment can be a challenging time for family and friends of service members. For spouses, taking care of the children, extra tasks and responsibilities around the house  is a heavy load to carry. It is also a time of uncertainty and change for children of service members.

Linda Burns, a counselor at General Colin L. Powell Elementary School here, put together a support group for children with deployed parents.

Two students exchange similar experiences regarding deployed family members during the deployment club meeting at General Colin L. Powell Elementary School May 4.

Two students exchange similar experiences regarding deployed family members during the deployment club meeting at General Colin L. Powell Elementary School May 4.

The Deployment Club was created and each day, students prekindergarten through fifth grade can meet up and talk with one another. The children have found they are not alone and find comfort in seeing others going through similar situations.

“These students are sharing and connecting with each other, talking and discussing their feelings about their parents being gone,” Burns said.

Powell elementary, which is comprised of more than 90 percent military-affiliated students, definitely had a need for a great support outlet such as the one Burns built.

The club has more than 40 students participating, with new requests coming in regularly.

Burns’ original vision for the club was to have students to write cards and send them out to their deployed family member. But what she saw unfold was something more.

“I think it’s nice for the kids to establish these connections so maybe in the future when they see each other there is familiarity, and even possibly a new friendship, just so they don’t feel alone,” Burns said.

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=41526

Posted by on May 17 2017. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Great Clips Advertisement Fox Auto Team Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 5959 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 450, El Paso, Tx. 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.