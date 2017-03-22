My GECU

CYS deployment benefits lessen load for families

Zanea Waki, left, 10, and Zamara Waki, 5, play at the Fort Bliss Child and Youth Services office while their mom re-registers them March 14. Photo by Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor.

By Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, March 23, 2017) Deployments are a fact of life for military families. However, there are support systems in place to lessen the load of family members back at home station. Fort Bliss Child and Youth Services offers several benefits to family members with deployed service members.

“Different levels of deployment offer different levels of benefits,” said Elvia Walker, outreach services director for CYS. “The Soldiers are going out there earning all these benefits for them – use them.”

In order to use the benefits, children must be registered. Walker encourages enrollment in case of emergencies.

“Emergencies are my number one priority,” Walker said. “You never know when something’s going to happen and you need care and you’re not registered.”

Families with deployed sponsors on a Level 1 deployment may be entitled to 16 hours a month of free child care per child. They also may qualify for up to $300 for SKIESUnlimited classes per deployment. Other deployments or transitional times also qualify for certain benefits.

“You get money towards sports and SKIES, per child. It keeps the kids busy doing things,” Walker said. “It keeps parents occupied and frees them up to get things done, relax, do things they’d normally have assistance with their Soldier.”

For a Level 1 deployment, the benefits are available 30 days prior to deployment and up to 90 days after the deployment concludes. Covered ages range from six weeks through high school.

To register, parents can get started online at https://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/webtrac/blisscyms.html. A copy of deployment orders is necessary to establish eligibility. Parents will need to come in to the office to complete the registration and it’s recommended that they make an appointment. CYS is located at Bldg. 1743 Victory Ave., West Fort Bliss. Call 568-4374 to make an appointment and find out everything that’s needed to get registered.

