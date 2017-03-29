My GECU

Come out and cheer on athletes Army Trials 2017 begin at Fort Bliss on Sunday

Army veteran Staff Sgt. Timothy Payne, from Raleigh, N.C., throws a discus at the 2016 U.S. Army Trials seated discus training session at the Mitchell W. Stout Physical Fitness Center track here March 3, 2016. Photos by Benny Ontiveros, WBAMC Public Affairs.

By Mike Brantley, Fort Bliss Installation Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, March 30, 2017) Nearly 100 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers and veterans will compete in the U.S. Army Trials 2017 here Sunday through April 6.

The Army Medical Command’s deputy chief of staff, Warrior Care and Transition conducts the Army Trials annually to help determine which athletes get selected for Team Army and go on to compete at the Department of Defense Warrior Games. This year’s Warrior Games will take place this summer in Chicago.

The Army Trials include Soldier and veteran athletes who will face off in archery, basketball, cycling, track and field, swimming, shooting, sitting volleyball and wheelchair basketball.  Participants include athletes with spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries, visual impairment, serious illnesses and amputations.

Organizers encourage people to attend the competition here and cheer on the athletes.

The competition is as follows:

– Cycling at 8 a.m. Sunday off Medic Ave. on the far side of East Fort Bliss, and wheelchair basketball at the Joshua W. Soto Physical Fitness Center, 20751 Constitution Ave., at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Retired Staff Sgt. Juan Ortega-Perez, from Brandon, Fla., practices his swimming technique at the Aquatics Training Center here during the 2016 U.S. Army Trials March 4, 2016. Photo by Pfc. Ian Ryan, U.S. Army Warrior Care and Transition.

– Shooting at 9 a.m. Monday at the Ronald D. Milam Physical Fitness Center, 2499 Cassidy Road, and sitting volleyball at the Soto PFC at 7 p.m. Monday.

– Throwing portion of track and field at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Mitchell W. Stout Physical Fitness Center track, 2930 Cassidy Road, the running portion of track and field at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Stout PFC track, and wheelchair basketball at the Soto PFC at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

– Archery at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Milam PFC, and sitting volleyball at the Soto PFC at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Army National Guard Sgt. Carmalina Rowe, Warrior Transition Battalion, Fort Bliss, competes in the 800-meter track event during the 2016 Department of Defense Warrior Games, in Shea Stadium, at the U.S. Military Academy, at West Point, N.Y., June 16, 2016. Rowe competed at West Point after the 2016 U.S. Army Trials at Fort Bliss.

– Swimming at the Aquatics Training Center, 20733 Constitution Ave., at 8 a.m. April 6.

