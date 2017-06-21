My GECU

Clash on the diamond

Officers and enlisted personnel pose for a photo June 14 after the first-ever softball game at Southwest University Park, home of the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas baseball team. Soldiers from the 1st Armored Division and the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade took part in the game, sponsored by the Omar N. Bradley Chapter of AUSA and GECU. The enlisted team won the game big time. Photos by Staff Sgt. Johnathan Hoover, 11th ADA PAO, 32nd AAMDC.

By Staff Sgt. Johnathan Hoover, 11th ADA, 32nd AAMDC Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, June. 22, 2017) Enlisted personnel from the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and 1st Armored Division took a 1-0 lead June 14 in a series of softball games yet to be scheduled between officers and enlisted personnel at Southwest University Park. They won by a score of “about” 24-4 because no one knows the official score.

Officers and enlisted personnel warm up June 14 prior to the first ever softball game to be held at Southwest University Park, home of the Triple-A Chihuahuas baseball team.

Col. Shana Peck, commander of the 11th ADA Bde. conducted the ceremonial coin toss and threw out the first pitch of the game. The enlisted team won the coin toss choosing to be the away team batting first.

With the commander in attendance, the officers’ team was encouraged to win.

“On behalf of the officers, I think we wanted to show her we would take the game but it turned out to be a different route,” said 1st Lt. Walter Colindres, operations battle captain for HHB, 11th ADA, a player for the officers’ team.

062217sports1_3At the end of the first inning, the enlisted Soldiers took a modest lead of 4-1 over the officer’s squad.

In the top of the second inning, the enlisted bats became red hot as they rattled off another 10 runs and held the officers scoreless in the bottom of the second inning.

Spc. Jeremy Carothers, an enlisted player, said morale was really high after the second inning; everyone was laughing and joking around.062217sports1_4

“The confidence level was through the roof,” said Carothers, an intelligence analyst assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 11th ADA. “I think the only thing that was really getting us was the heat. The officers were on the shady side. We were on the away side which was always in the sun.”

The game itself was not the result one team was looking for.

“Everybody wanted to win. I know the officers wanted to win but we weren’t expecting the damage they did to us,” Colindres said. “It was pretty brutal.”

“We thought we were going to take it. We had some females who played for the Army softball team at West Point,” Colindres said. “We had some other guys who also played baseball and softball so we thought we were going to take it.”

With the game out of reach, the officers made a bold strategic move: They put more players on the field than are allowed.

“It got to the point where they had five outfielders and they were only supposed to have four,” Carothers said. “I asked the umpire about it but he said, ‘They could use all the help they could get.’”

The overall objective of the game wasn’t a matter of who won or lost; it was to have fun.

Both teams agreed  it was an amazing experience.

“Being around baseball my entire life and being able to play on a ball park that nice was great,” Carothers said.

“I thought it was pretty cool,” Colindres said. “It was good for us and it was good for the Soldiers.”

Southwest University Park is home to the Chihuahuas Triple-A baseball team. This is the first time anyone has played a softball game there, thanks to the efforts of the Omar N. Bradley Chapter of AUSA. Chapter officials organized the game for the Army’s 242nd birthday and Flag Day with the Chihuahuas organization.

“According to the Chihuahuas, this is the first time a softball game has been played on the field,” said retired Command Sgt. Maj.  Lance Lehr, president of the Omar N. Bradley Chapter of AUSA.

The Soldiers themselves were very grateful for the opportunity to play at the stadium.

“The field was amazing. Looking down at it and being on it playing are two different things,” Carothers said. “I would definitely do it again. I had a blast.”

“The event was designed to provide a healthy and low-cost celebration for our Soldiers at Fort Bliss in honor of the Army birthday and Flag Day,” Lehr said. “Our Soldiers here on Fort Bliss work tirelessly day and night to be ready for whatever our nation needs them to do.”

