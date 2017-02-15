My GECU

BMC redesignated JMC New name better reflects evolving organizational mission

Maj. Gen. Terrence McKenrick, left, commanding general, U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Wilbert E. Engram Jr., command sergeant major, U.S. Army JMC, unveil the new symbol of the JMC during a redesignation ceremony at Soldier Hall here Friday. Photo by Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff.

Maj. Gen. Terrence McKenrick, left, commanding general, U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Wilbert E. Engram Jr., command sergeant major, U.S. Army JMC, unveil the new symbol of the JMC during a redesignation ceremony at Soldier Hall here Friday. Photo by Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff.

By Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, Feb. 16, 2017) The Brigade Modernization Command was redesignated as the U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command in a ceremony at Soldier Hall here Friday.

“The recommendation was made to seek a different name from the organization to better reflect the evolving mission that we have as an organization,” said Maj. Gen. Terrence McKenrick, commanding general, JMC. “The original title was focused on the brigade combat team effort at the time and our mission through the NIE (Network Integration Evaluation) to test concepts and capabilities for the brigade level and below. Over the years that’s changed … We’ve integrated division and corps level commands into our exercises with the Army’s first AWA, Army Warfighting Assessment.”

The 10-year-old unit has changed names a few times over the years, but their mission, to assess and evaluate equipment, networks, concepts and capabilities, remains largely the same, it just reaches more echelons.

“We were officially accredited for the AWA exercise as a Joint National Training Capability training site,” McKenrick said. “That’s significant for a couple of reasons. Because it’s like an FDA stamp of approval on exercises. It means it’s a high quality training event.”

Fully accredited, the AWA has now changed to be the United States Army Joint Warfighting Assessment. The JWA will build Future Force Development, joint and multinational interoperability and training. It will provide opportunities to assess concepts and capabilities without formal test constraints, and partner with industry to integrate and assess early developmental prototypes, increasing the rate of innovation for our Army.

The NIE will continue to integrate Army tests on Programs of Record within a brigade force-on-force exercise. Operationally relevant with demanding scenarios, the exercise will primarily focus on the network, mission command systems and other networked systems.

JMC’s next exercise is NIE 17.2, which will occur here in July. In a departure from previous exercises that included Soldiers from the 1st Armored Division, the Army will send a brigade from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to test and evaluate six capabilities. JMC is also planning its follow-on exercise, which will be conducted in Europe.

“We planned our JWA 18-1 with U.S. Army Europe and other joint partners in the European theater, USAFE (U.S. Air Forces Europe), NAVEUR (U.S. Naval Forces Europe), MARFOREUR (U.S. Marine Forces Europe). We’ll have that exercise in May 2018 over in Europe,” McKenrick said. “We’ll have brigade headquarters from the UK, Canada and from France, so it truly is a joint, integrated effort with our sister services and other multinational partners.”

Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, director, Army Capabilities Integration Center and deputy commanding general, Futures, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, was the guest speaker and spoke about the evolution of warfare. He emphasized the importance of working with sister services and multinational partners.

McMaster hit on four key areas where enemies could threaten the U.S. McMaster said all domains will be tested, and no longer will air and ground supremacy be absolute. He said the battlefield will become increasingly more lethal and more complex. The fourth thing he spoke about was the need for resilient systems.

“That means the answer to this kind of problem is joint. What’s our advantage? Our advantage as a U.S. Armed Force is our ability to integrate all efforts of all of our services together,” McMaster said. “We’re going to give you eight problems to solve and we’re going to gain that advantage by operating effectively with all the services and with multinational partners.”

The JMC will help the Army stay ahead of potential enemies by conducting integration and evaluations of the network, capability packages and provide recommendations on the way forward to the Army.

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=40624

Posted by on Feb 15 2017. Filed under Unit News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Responses are currently closed, but you can trackback from your own site.

Comments are closed

Advertisement Cerakote Southwest Advertisement Paulette's Skin Care Salon Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 5959 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 450, El Paso, Tx. 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.