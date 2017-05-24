My GECU

Bliss High Five event recognizes stellar students

Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Holschbach, left, command sergeant major, Fort Bliss Garrison, and Col. Mike Hester, second from right, commander, Fort Bliss Garrison, pose with students from Bliss Elementary School during the High Five event at Biggs Park here Friday. Photo by Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff.

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 25, 2017) It was a feel good day here at Biggs Park during the ninth annual High Five Student Recognition Ceremony. More than 400 students from districts across El Paso came out from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday to relax, have fun, learn a little bit about different careers within the military, and get recognized for their effort throughout the school year.

The purpose of the event was not only to recognize honor roll students, but also to recognize students that have excelled or overcome obstacles and personal challenges.

The event was supported by the Fort Bliss Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Department, Peter Piper Pizza, Whataburger, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, the Fort Bliss Recycling Center, Border Patrol and the Fort Bliss Fire Department.

The day kicked off with students circulating through stations set up to allow them to experience and talk with professionals in different career fields. Next, the students from each school were called on stage to be recognized by Col. Mike Hester, Fort Bliss Garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Holschbach, Fort Bliss Garrison command sergeant major.

“This is one of those great community partnership projects that makes you feel good about being a trooper, and all the support we give the kids,” Hester said. “This was designed to award and recognize the hard working kids.”

After the formal portion of the event was done, the students spent the rest of the afternoon enjoying the outdoors, inflatables and the Biggs Park playground.

“Nine years ago this event started with less than a 120 students. We used to do this at the Stanton Theater, with popcorn and a movie,” said Patricia Lopez, School Liaison Officer and the event coordinator. “Now we have grown to over 400 students.”

Graciela Rodriguez, of Parkland Pre-K, in the Ysleta Independent School District, was one of the students the event recognized.

“I think I did perfect, and I’m a terrific kid,” Rodriguez said.

The students are nominated by their respective campuses, acknowledging their extraordinary efforts during the school year.

