Bliss Happenings

Bliss Briefs:(El Paso, Texas, May. 4, 2017)

Office Closure: The Fort Bliss Legal Assistance and Claims Offices, located on the first floor of Bldg. 113 on Pershing Road, will be closed between 1-4:30 p.m. May 18 and between 3-4:30 p.m. May 19 for office functions.

Office Closure: The Directorate of Human Resources will have reduced operations May 26. The Directorate is closed May 29. As an exception, the Soldier for Life-Transition Assistance Program will have regular operations May 26. Normal operations resume May 30. Points of contact: Military Personnel Division 568-3302; Army Substance Abuse Program 744-5192/744-5148/744-5149; Administrative Services Division 569-5817; Education Center 568-6682/568-6831; Soldier for Life-Transition Assistance Program 568-7165/568-7396/568-4210/568-7996/568-3870; For emergencies during closure on May 29 call 568-3093.

Medical Simulation Training Classes: The schedule for MSTC classes is ready, and people can call Sgt. Mai Nguyen at 568-9649 or Mr. West at 568-6915 to sign up for a class. The free classes are available as retraining for medics or for Combat Life Saver training for nonmedical personnel.

Stop smoking: If you are ready to quit smoking, call the Fort Bliss Tobacco Cessation Program at 742-1343 to enroll into classes. The classes are at the Soldier Family Care Center and Mendoza Clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 a.m. Walk-ins are welcome. This class is free to DOD civilian employees of William Beaumont Army Medical Center, active-duty personnel and their spouses and retirees who are Tricare beneficiaries. There are four sessions to complete the program and each session is one hour and a half long.

Fire Marshal Training: Fire Marshal Training: Fire marshal training is from 9-10 a.m. the first Wednesday of every month at Bldg. 11240, Staff Sgt. Sims St. No appointment necessary. Open to all Fort Bliss employees, military or civilian. 744-8194 or 744-8195

Veterinary Treatment Facility: The Fort Bliss Veterinary Treatment Facility offers appointments Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Pet owners can schedule wellness exams, microchip implantation, heartworm tests, nail trims, recheck exams, inoculations against rabies, distemper (parvo) and Bordetella, sick calls and feline leukemia tests. The facility is located at Bldg. 6077 Carter Road, past Desert Strike Lanes. 742-2266

Public comment sought by Air Force: The Air Force is proposing relocating two squadrons of operational F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft currently based at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The locations being considered are Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., and Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. The public draft Environmental Assessment for the Interim Relocation of Two F-16 Squadrons, and a draft Finding of No Significant Impact, are now available for review at the Alamogordo Public Library and at http://www.holloman.af.mil/Environmental-Information under NEPA Documents. Members of the general public are invited to provide comments and voice their concerns during the 30-day public comment period through Tuesday. Please send comments by mail to: F-16 Relocation EA, 49 CES/CEIE, 550 Tabosa Avenue, Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. 88330-8458, or by email to Andrew.Gomolak@us.af.mil.

FMWR

Auto Crafts Do-It-Yourself Safety Orientation: The Auto Craft Center offers safety orientation classes every Wednesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. This is a mandatory safety orientation for use of the facility for automotive do-it-yourself projects. It is open to DOD ID cardholders only. 568-7280

Intro to Pyrography: Join Mickelsen Community Library May 27 from 10 a.m.-noon in the Makerspace room for Intro to Pyrography (wood burning). Participants will learn new techniques using various wood burning tools, express themselves through creating wood burning and gain familiarity with the art form. A small practice piece of wood and a designated craft item(s) will be provided to each attendee. This month’s piece will be a utensil set. The fee is $5 cash, payable to the library. Registration is required, payment reserves your spot and limited to five participants who are 18 and older. All participants must go over a safety orientation with staff prior to using the wood burning tools. 568-6156

Credit Repair: Have you recently reviewed your credit score? Thinking about buying a car or home in the near future but not sure how your credit is postured to get you the best terms? Then it’s time to take a Credit Repair Class at Army Community Service Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss from 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesday. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child care voucher for attending class. Call CYS at 568-4374 to make a reservation.

Pershing Pub: The Pershing Pub is a great place to gather at the end of a long week. Open every Friday at 4 p.m. (except training holidays). Come enjoy weekly drink specials and free snacks. 568-6272

Stretching Your Dollar: Do you always seem to be the one who is caught in between pay days with more days than money left? Is your surplus small and do you need ideas on ways to stretch your dollar? Go to Army Community Service Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss from 1:30-3 p.m. June 2. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child care voucher for attending class. Call CYS at 568-4374 to make a reservation.

Car Buying, The Smart Way: Learn the best time to buy a car. Discover all auto finance options. Class will be held at Army Community Service Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss from 1:30-3 p.m. June 7. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child care voucher for attending class. Call CYS at 568-4374 to make a reservation.

Planning and Budgeting: It’s time to set up a budget you can live with and build a plan to financial freedom. Class will be held at the Army Community Service Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss from 1:30-3 p.m. May 19. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child care voucher for attending class. Call CYS at 568-4374 to make a reservation.

Banking & Money Management: Discover how to find the right bank for you. Learn to protect your money. Discover unique military banking benefits. Class will be held at Army Community Service Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss from 1:30-3 p.m. May 17. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child care voucher for attending class. Call CYS at 568-4374 to make a reservation.

Dinner on a Dime: Learn to make tasty meals that won’t break the bank. Whether you have a new budget or you are looking for ways to save more money, the kitchen is a great place to start. Class will be held at Family Resilience Center, Bldg. 250 Club Road from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. May 11. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child care voucher for attending class. Call CYS at 568-4374 to make a reservation.

TSP the New Blended Retirement: Are you ready to make a decision for your financial future? BRS or Legacy System? Learn to understand the components, rules, and timeline of the Blended Retirement system. Class will be held at Army Community Service Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss from 1:30-3 p.m. May 24. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child care voucher for attending class. Call CYS at 568-4374 to make a reservation.

Yappy Hour: Bring out your friendly pup to Yappy Hour. Come out and enjoy delicious burgers and cold drinks available for purchase from 5-7 p.m. May 18 at the Sam Adams Pub. This month’s theme is “Red, white and you!” There will be a prize for the best dressed pup. It’s located at 11199 Sgt. E. Churchill St. inside the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center. There will be games for you and your four legged friend. 568-7294

Right Arm Night: Fort Bliss, are you ready for free appetizers and great drink specials? If so, stop by the Pershing Pub from 4-9 p.m. May 19 during Right Arm Night. This is a great event to unwind after a long week. 781-6809

Knitting Techniques: Learn knitting techniques from 12:30-2:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the Mickelsen Community Library. All skill levels are welcome. The class is free and meets for six sessions, but students will need to purchase one skein of worsted-weight yarn, preferably in a light color, one pair of straight, bamboo knitting needles size seven or eight. No children or makeup sessions offered due to missed classes. Space is limited to 10 spots. Sign up on the adult side of the library. Open to DOD ID cardholders. 568-6156

Unit Book Kits: Are you part of a unit going into the field or deploying soon? If so, you can stop by the Mickelsen Community Library and pick up book kits for free. The kits contain a selection of popular fiction and nonfiction paperback items. 568-1902

First Time Home Buyer: You have saved, saved and saved. This is what you have been waiting for, to purchase a new home for you and your family. Don’t know where to start? Visit https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Class will be held at Army Community Service Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss from 1:30-3 p.m. May 23. Free child care voucher for attending class. Call CYS at 568-4374 to make a reservation.

Spouse Information Exchange: Spouses, learn what Fort Bliss has to offer as you explore this new journey. Spouse Information Exchange will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday at the Family Resilience Center, located at 250 Club Road. Topics include school, housing, medical, local attractions and more. Registration is required. To register visit www.bliss.armymwr.com, search Info. Exchange. 569-5500

Paint N’ Pour: The Library After Hours presents: Paint N’ Pour, a social painting class. Get together with friends and come paint an acrylic masterpiece in a staff-led class from 6-8 p.m. May 12 at Mickelsen Community Library. This month’s theme is “Hot Air Adventure.” Cost is $20, it includes supplies, instruction and one glass of wine. Wear appropriate clothing for painting. Space is limited to 12 participants. Payment is due when you place reservations, cash only. It is open to DOD ID cardholders, 21 and older. 568-1902

Military Spouse Appreciation Bingo: Join Army Community Service for a free night of Basket Bingo starting at 5 p.m. May 12 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center. We want to show our appreciation to our military spouses. Space is limited to the first 100 spouses, registration is required. This is a child free event. 569-5500

Brushstrokes: Join Mickelsen Community Library May 20 from 2-5 p.m. for their social art class. This month’s theme for the club is Full Bloom Beauty. The class is open to DOD ID cardholders ages 10 and older. Registration is required. Space is limited to 10 participants, the fee is $15 and it includes all supplies as well as instruction. 568-6156

Cook the Book: Do you enjoy sampling and sharing new dishes? Then grab your apron and sign up for Cook the Book May 13 from 4-5:30 p.m. at Mickelsen Community Library. The library will pick the cookbook, you select and make the recipe, then share the finished products. This month’s cook book will be Italian. Each month will feature a different cookbook and theme. Please see the adult circulation desk at the library to select your recipe and sign up. 568-1902

Mother’s Day Breakfast: The Rod and Gun Club will be having a breakfast feast for mothers and their families May 14 from 8 a.m.-noon, seatings are 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. The cost is $12.95 for adults, $6.95 for children ages 5 to 10, children 4 and younger dine free. Reservations are required. The Rod and Gun Club is located at 3730 Roy Johnson Lane. 568-2983

Mother’s Day Brunch: Make Mom’s day great with breakfast favorites May 14 at the Golden Tee at Underwood Golf Complex from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The cost for the buffet is $19.95 for adults, and $10.95 for children ages 5 to 10. Children ages 4 and younger dine free. Seating is limited. Reservations are required. Underwood Golf Complex is located at 3200 Coe Avenue. 568-1059

Mother’s Day Brunch: There will be a champagne brunch May 14 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center. Brunch costs $22.95 for adults, $11.95 for children ages 5 to 10 and free for children 4 years and younger. Seating begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. Reservations are required. The Centennial Banquet and Conference Center is located at 11199 Sgt. E. Churchill. 744-1171

Go Youth

UTEP Summer Theatre and Dance: Registration for UTEP’s summer theatre and dance camps is now open. The camps take place June 5-23, and limited financial assistance is available. 747-6213 and www.theatredance.utep.edu

Rocketeer Summer Camp: The New Mexico Museum of Space History in Alamogordo, N.M., is hosting the Rocketeer Academy’s Summer Camp for children and youths in kindergarten through ninth grade. Weeklong summer classes begin June 5 and run through July. Registration is open and available online at www.nmspacemuseum.org. 575-437-2840

Fort Bliss Youth Bowling League: Do your children love to bowl? Sign them up for the Fort Bliss Youth Bowling league at Desert Strike Lanes. There are tournament and scholarship opportunities available. The league will be at 10:30 a.m. every Saturday at DSL. This is a sanctioned USBC Youth League, and the fee is $10 for membership. The cost is $10 per week for league lineage and prize fund. 568-6272

School Age Book Club: The School Age Book Club is designed for children ages 7-12. A staff member will read for part of the time and the children will read aloud from 4-5 p.m. every Wednesday at Mickelsen Community Library. 568-6156

Teen Book Club: The Teen Book Club meets at 4 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday of the month at the Mickelsen Community Library. There will be a discussion, debate and reading from current and popular young adult books for students ages 13-18. 568-6156

Paws for Reading: Do you have a school-aged child who struggles with reading? Come to the Mickelsen Community Library from 4-5 p.m. every first and third Wednesday of the month and join Paws for Reading. Children will have the opportunity to read to a certified therapy dog to improve their reading skills and build self-confidence. Registration will occur the day of the program on a first-come, first-served basis. Maximum of four slots. Parents must remain at the library during the program. Free. 568-6156

Child Range Orientation: This is a one-hour firearm safety course required for children ages 6-17 to accompany parents or guardians on Rod and Gun Club live-fire ranges, and it will take place at 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. A parent or guardian must accompany all children. It is open to the public. Free. 568-5426

SKIESUnlimited: SKIESUnlimited offers a variety of fun and educational programs geared for children of all ages and talent levels. Music classes such as piano, voice, guitar and drums are available. SKIES also has a variety of art, sports, driver’s training, and babysitting courses just to name a few. Call our team today at 568-5544. All students must be enrolled with CYS Services Parent Central. Call 568-4374 to set up an appointment. Class registration opens from the 20th of the month prior to the seventh of the month in which you are enrolling. www.bliss.armymwr.com

Babysitting Course: The SKIESUnlimited babysitting curriculum is designed to help middle school and teenage youth learn what it takes to be a responsible, caring, trustworthy and competent babysitter. Students will receive first aid and CPR training on a Saturday. They will learn about child development, nutrition and the business of babysitting. Students will get ideas about how to entertain children and some tools of the trade. The course is open to children ages 12 and older and costs $10. Registration is required and can be done at SKIESUnlimited. You must be registered with parent central. Registration for classes opens from the 20th of the month prior to the 7th day of the month the class begins. 568-5544

Just Because Day: Stuff is happening “Just Because” May 13 from noon-4 p.m. at the Old Fort Bliss Replica. It’s a free family day full of fun. Acrobatrix! A Comedy Circus spectacular will be performing. There will be extreme inflatables, a DJ and lots of wacky activities all day “Just Because.” There will also be color explosions (color may stain clothes). Be sure to dress for fun in the sun. It is open to DOD ID cardholders and their guests. 588-8247

Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead: Looking to expand your child’s horizons? Join Mickelsen Community Library for Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead. It’s an educational approach to learning that employs science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics. It’s FUNctional learning for children. Children ages 8 and older will meet from 1-3 p.m. May 20 in the MakerSpace to explore different topics on a monthly basis. Activities will include robotics, circuitry, arts and crafts, 3D printing and much more. Space is limited to 10 children; first-come, first-served. Children under 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. 568-6156

MYC Paws Party: Bring your friendly pooch out to party May 20 from 1-3 p.m. at the Milam Youth Center. You and your best friend will have the opportunity to learn basic commands, practice on the agility course and compete in the doggie fashion show. It’s open to DOD ID cardholders. 744-2449

Community

Panel Discussion: El Paso Holocaust Museum’s “Words Matter: Media Consumption” panel discussion, part of EPHM’s “SPEAK OUT” program series will have experts in the communications and journalism fields who serve as panelists in this important and timely discussion on media, its role and responsibilities, current trends in communications, society’s dependence on social media, the focus on commentary journalism and much more. It will be today, at 6 p.m. at the Stanlee & Gerald Rubin Center for the Visual Arts – The University of Texas at El Paso, 500 W. University Ave. 351-0048

Parents’ Day Out: Child Youth Services will provide Saturday child care for parents Saturday from 1-11 p.m. at Milam Child Development Center or Milam School Age Services for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old. Cost: $4 per hour with $8 deposit per child, the deposit will be applied to your bill at checkout (it will not be refunded for non-canceled appointments or no-shows). Children must be registered with CYS to participate in Saturday child care or Family Child Care. Reservations for all Saturday child care is required. To register, call Milam CDC at 744-7879 or Milam SAS at 744-2274.

Creative Activism: DIY Journalism: El Paso Holocaust Museum & Study Center is excited to present “Creative Activism: DIY Journalism” on Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. EPHM is calling on all high school students to come to the museum for a discussion on the “Vedem” exhibit, followed by the creation of their own “zine” – a handmade magazine that uses art, writing, poetry and more to give voice to a social issue that affects their lives today. 351-0048 or jamie@elpasoholocaustmuseum.org

Military Spouse Career Event: Hiring our Heroes, with support from ACS and MWR, is holding a two-day event Tuesday and Wednesday for military spouses, veterans and active duty service members. A networking reception will be held from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday and a hiring fair will be held Wednesday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The event is taking place at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center. Register at hiringourheroes.org.

Dinner with Friends: The Animal Rescue League of El Paso will hold its 16th Annual “Dinner with Friends” fundraiser on Saturday from 6-10 p.m. at Ardovino’s Desert Crossing. Yappy hour and silent auction begins at 6 p.m. Dinner and additional activities are from 7-10 p.m. Join us for great food, great fun and a fabulous auction. Tickets are $75 per person or $750 for a table of 10. 575-589-0653 (x5)

Time-of-Day Watering Schedule: The seasonal time-of-day watering schedule for outdoor irrigation is now in effect and continues through Sept. 30. Watering will be permitted before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m. on designated days. El Paso’s landscape watering regulations are included in the city’s water conservation ordinance: no residential watering on Mondays, even-numbered addresses: Tuesdays, Thursdays or Saturdays, odd-numbered addresses: Wednesdays, Fridays or Sundays, water is allowed before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. Violations are considered a Class C misdemeanor that can result in fines of up to $500. To report violations of the ordinance contact 594-5500 or visit epwu.org.

‘Anything Goes’: Tickets are on sale now for the University of Texas at El Paso Dinner Theatre’s rendition of Cole Porter’s “Anything Goes.” The musical runs through Sunday, and tickets are available at the UTEP Ticket Center at 2901 Mesa St. or by calling 747-5234.

Educational Symposium: PlayCore, a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad range of play and recreation products, will be offering a complimentary education symposium in El Paso on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Pat O’Rourke Rec Center, located at 901 Virginia St. The event will include sessions that illustrate best practices for promoting community health, as well as providing meaningful play opportunities for people of all ages and abilities through inclusive playgrounds. To reserve a space or for additional information, visit https://www.gametime.com/events/professional-development-symposium-el-paso.

Military Model Building: Soldier Art Workshop presents Military Model Building with Capt. Brad Armstrong and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Ken DelValle from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. In the workshop, we will cover the fundamentals of scale model building and airbrush finishing of military themed models. Registration is required, and can be done at Auto Crafts, located at 820 Marshall Road. Supply fee is $30 and due at time of registration. It’s open to all veterans, DOD ID cardholders, family members ages 15 and older. 568-5563

Texas Concealed Handgun License classes: The Fort Bliss Rod and Gun Club offers Texas License to Carry Classes from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. the first and third Saturday of every month. This course fulfills the legal requirements for training to carry a handgun either openly or concealed for self-defense. Course cost is $45-$80 depending upon membership status (Note: active military license fees are free). Don’t have a gun? No problem. The Rod and Gun Club rents guns for classes for $10. It’s open to the public. Register online at bliss.armymwr.com, search Rod and Gun Club or call 861-4789.

Lowe’s Military Discount: Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will expand its military discount program by offering 10 percent off personal purchases every day to current and honorably discharged members of the U.S. Armed Forces. The new program uses a MyLowes card for quick identification and is available both in U.S. stores and on Lowes.com and offers easy online enrollment. The discount is effective immediately.

Memorial Day Flowers: Since 2011, the Memorial Day Flowers Foundation has placed roses to honor fallen service members and veterans at Arlington National Cemetery, and in the last two years, the project has expanded to several other cemeteries. You can donate flowers to honor our veterans and late service members, as well as volunteer to place flowers at participating cemeteries, through MemorialDayFlowers.org.

Properly dispose of U.S. Flags: The Roy Benavidez-Robert Patterson “All Airborne” Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Association collects and properly disposes of unserviceable U.S. flags. Free and open to the public 24 hours a day, place flags in the blue collection bin outside of 2608 Fort Blvd. 240-8104

Homeschool Conference: Learn more at this year’s homeschool conference sponsored by the El Paso Homeschool Association June 2 from 2–8 p.m. and June 3 from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. at Centro Vida Life Center on Henry Brennan on the Eastside. Register now for the early bird special rate of $30.00 at elpasohomeschool.org.

Bataan Memorial Bike Run: American Legion Post 34, Alamogordo, N.M., is sponsoring a Bataan Memorial Bike Run in honor of Bataan Survivor and decorated veteran Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Albert Braun at 9 a.m. Saturday. The ride will start at American Legion Post 34 and end at St. Joseph’s Apache Mission, Mescalero, N.M., where a wreath will be laid at Braun’s grave. Cost: $15 single or $20 couple. There will be food, prizes and bands at the legion after the ride. (575) 430-2545 or (575) 446-9001

Neon Desert Music Festival: The Neon Desert Music Festival is May 27-28, Memorial Day weekend, in downtown El Paso. The festival will feature Hardwell, Foster the People, Allesso and many more. www.neondesertmusicfestival.com

Carry the Load: The non-profit organization Carry The Load is conducting a 32-day relay to honor and celebrate the sacrifices made by our nation’s heroes. The relay will come through Fort Bliss May 19 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be two rally points, one at the parking lot of the Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum and the other at the AAFES Express parking lot at Jeb Stuart Road and Pershing Road. 214-723-6068

Blues Festival: The 22nd Annual Silver City Blues Festival will take place May 26-28, Memorial Day weekend, in Silver City, N.M. This year’s festival continues to be free for all to enjoy and includes a large line up including Beale Street’s Best, the Delgado Brothers and the Chase Walker Band, to name only a few. 575-538-2505 or www.mimbresarts.org

Sharing Smiles Day: Kool Smiles dentists will provide dental treatments at no cost to uninsured and underinsured children up to 18 years of age on May 21. Available treatments will include dental exams, limited emergency care, extractions, and restorative care. 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. 6065 Montana Ave. 771-7966

Continuing Education Courses: Register May 15-26 for continuing education courses for senior citizens at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Texas – El Paso. Classes start on June 5. Topics include art, history, language, literature, music and physical activities. Enrollment costs $35 for as many courses as desired during the six-week term. Parking is included. To register, call 747-6280 or 747-8848. Find courses and details at Caution-www.olliatutep.org