Bliss Happenings

Bliss Briefs: (El Paso, Texas, Mar. 2, 2017)

Office moves: Starting at 8 a.m. March 9, the DEERS and identification card office, the personnel operations services division (records), the Soldier for Life Retirement Services Office and the installation voting assistance office will be located in Bldg. 1741 Marshall Road (the old FirstLight Federal Credit Union building). Also, the Casualty Assistance Center will be located on the third floor of Bldg. 500-B. Business websites, email and telephones will be operational during the moving process. For more information, call Mr. Kukkola, chief of military personnel services, at 568-3043, Mr. Hernandez, RSO and enlisted retirements officer, at 569-6233, or Mr. Birdsong, with the DEERS, ID card and personnel operations services division, at 568-6619.

Lane Closures: The Fort Bliss Water Services Company is conducting utility work in the historical warehouse area along Lufberry Road, and motorists can expect lane closures on Lufberry Road from Bldg. 1107 to Bldg. 1113 through March 31. The typical work hours will be Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Drive safely and obey all temporary traffic signs in this area.

Medical Simulation Training Classes: The schedule for MSTC classes is ready, and people can call Sgt. Mai Nguyen at 568-9649 or Mr. West at 568-6915 to sign up for a class. The free classes are available as retraining for medics or for Combat Life Saver training for nonmedical personnel.

Changes to Fort Bliss Access Control: Beginning Monday, the Jeb Stuart and Pershing access control points will be closed. The Sheridan and Pvt. Minue ACPs will be closed Saturdays and Sundays. The Master Sgt. Pena ACP will be open seven days a week from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. The Minue ACP will be open Monday-Friday from 5-10 a.m. and closed Saturday and Sunday. The Buffalo Soldier ACP will be open seven days a week from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. The Ross Pedestrian Gate hours will remain 7-8 a.m., 10:45-noon and 2-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Also, be aware: the Chafee ACP and Visitor Control Center are open 24/7, the Command Sgt. Maj. Barreras ACP operates 24/7, the Buffalo Soldier ACP and VCC operates from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. weekly, the Old Ironsides ACP and VCC operates from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. weekly and the Sheridan ACP operates from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday. The Cassidy Gate will remain open 24/7.

Transition Summit: A free hiring fair and transition summit for service members, veterans and military spouses is March 22-23 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center. The first day, from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., will feature an opening program, industry sector briefings for job seekers and a networking reception. The second day, workshops for job seekers will begin at 9 a.m. and a hiring fair will begin at 1 p.m. Register at https://www.uschamberfoundation.org/event/fort-bliss-transition-summit-1.

Stop smoking: If you are ready to quit smoking, call the Fort Bliss Tobacco Cessation Program at 742-1343 to enroll into their classes. The classes are at the Soldier Family Care Center and Mendoza Clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 a.m. Walk-ins are welcome. This class is free to DOD civilian employees of William Beaumont Army Medical Center, active duty personnel and their spouses and retirees who are Tricare beneficiaries. There are four sessions to complete the program and each session is one hour and a half long.

Fire Marshal Training: Fire marshal training is from 9-10 a.m. the first Wednesday of every month at Bldg. 11240, Staff Sgt. Sims St. No appointment necessary. Open to all Fort Bliss employees, military or civilian. 744-8194 or 744-8195

Veterinary Treatment Facility: The Fort Bliss Veterinary Treatment Facility offers appointments Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Pet owners can schedule wellness exams, microchip implantation, heartworm tests, nail trims, recheck exams, inoculations against rabies, distemper (parvo) and Bordetella, sick calls and feline leukemia tests. The facility is located at Bldg. 6077 Carter Rd., past Desert Strike Lanes. 742-2266

FMWR

Credit Repair: Have you recently reviewed your credit score? Thinking about buying a car or home in the near future but not sure how your credit is postured to get you the best terms? Then it’s time to take a Credit Repair Class at Army Community Service in Bldg. 2494 Ricker Rd. from 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesday. Receive a free childcare voucher for attending class. 568-4374

Car Buying, the Smart Way: Learn best time to buy a car. Discover all auto finance options. Identify what are the costs to consider as a part of car ownership. Review internet tools and resource guides. Class will be held at ACS in Bldg. 2494 Ricker Rd. from 1:30-3 p.m. March 10. Receive a free childcare voucher for attending class. 568-4374

Banking and Money Management: Did you know that all banking institutions are not all equal? Discover how to find the right bank for you. Learn to protect your money. Discover unique military banking benefits. It’s the matter of your money. Class will be held at ACS in Bldg. 2494 Ricker Rd. from 1:30-3 p.m. March 15. Receive a free childcare voucher for attending class. 568-4374

Debt Management: Wouldn’t it be nice to take control of your debt rather than debtors controling you? Discover tools to take control of your debt now. Class will be held at ACS at Bldg. 2494 Ricker Rd. from 1:30-3 p.m. March 17. Receive a free childcare voucher for attending class. 568-4374

TSP the New Blended Retirement: Are you ready to make a decision for your financial future? BRS or Legacy System? Learn to understand the components, rules, and timeline of the Blended Retirement system. Discover how matching contributions work. Be aware of tools, references, factsheets and resource guides. Class will be held at ACS in Bldg. 2494 Ricker Rd. from 1:30-3 p.m. March 22. Receive a free childcare voucher for attending class. 568-4374

Planning and Budgeting: Struggling to find a way to balance your expenses with your income? Don’t let your finances run your life. It’s time to set up a budget you can live with and build a plan to financial freedom. Class will held at ACS in Bldg. 2494 Ricker Rd. from 1:30-3 p.m. April 21. Receive a free childcare voucher for attending class. 568-4374

Yappy Hour: Have a friendly pup? Then, bring your dog out to Yappy Hour. Enjoy delicious burgers and cold drinks available for purchase from 5-7 p.m. March 9 at the Sam Adams Pub. This month’s theme is “My Lucky Charm.” Located at 11199 Sgt. E. Churchill Street inside the Centennial Conference and Banquet Center. There will be games for you and your four legged friend. 568-7294

Anger Management: A Join ACS for anger management workshop from 1-4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and March 13, 15 and 20 at the Army Community Service building located at 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss. This workshop gives individuals specific tools to control or manage their reactions to situations and events that may cause anger. These skills will help minimize the impact of anger on health, careers, school and relationships. Participants must attend all six classes. 568-9129

Knitting Techniques: Come and learn knitting techniques from 12:30-2:30 p.m. every Wednesday starting through March 15 at the Mickelsen Community Library. All skill levels are welcome. The class is free and meets for six sessions, but students will need to purchase one skein of worsted-weight yarn, preferably in a light color, one pair of straight, bamboo knitting needles size seven or eight. No children or makeup sessions offered due to missed classes. Space is limited to 10 spots. Sign up on the adult side of the library. Open to DOD ID cardholders. 568-6156

Bring your Right Arm Night: Fort Bliss, are you ready for free appetizers and great drink specials? If so, stop by the Pershing Pub from 4-9 p.m. March 17 during Right Arm Night. This is a great event to unwind after a long week. 781-6809

Cook the Book: Do you enjoy sampling and sharing new dishes? Grab your apron and sign up for Cook the Book from 4-5:30 p.m. March 18 at the Mickelsen Community Library. The library will pick the cookbook, you select and make the recipe and share the finished products. This month’s cookbook will be Italian. Each month will feature a different cookbook and theme. See the adult circulation desk at the library to select your recipe and sign up. 568-1902

Annual Volunteer Award Nominations: Fort Bliss Army Volunteer Corps recognizes volunteers for their commitment to the community. Have someone in mind? If so, go online and nominate that person at bliss.armymwr.com (search Army Volunteer Corps). The nominations are open through March 20. 569-4227

Brushstrokes: Join the Mickelsen Community Library from 2-5 p.m. March 25 for a social art class. This month’s theme for the club is “Northern Lights.” The class is open to DOD ID cardholders ages 10 and older. Registration is required. Space is limited to 10 participants. Cost: $15, including all supplies as well as instruction. 568-6156

Auto Crafts Safety Orientation: The Auto Craft Center offers do-it-yourself safety orientation classes Wednesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. This is a mandatory safety orientation for use of the facility for automotive do-it-yourself projects. Open to DOD ID cardholders only. 568-7280

Unit Book Kits: Are you part of a unit going into the field or deploying soon? If so, you can stop by the Mickelsen Community Library and pick up book kits for free. The kits contain a selection of popular fiction and nonfiction paperback items. 568-1902

Pershing Pub: The Pershing Pub is a great place to gather at the end of a long week. Open every Friday at 4 p.m. (except training holidays). Come enjoy weekly drink specials and free snacks. 568-6272

Go Youth

Dr. Seuss’s birthday: Celebrate the birthday of Dr. Seuss from 10-11:30 a.m. today at the Mickelsen Community Library. Library personnel will read stories and have Dr. Seuss themed crafts, photo opportunities and refreshments. This is a first-come, first served event and it is welcome to all ages, so hurry while supplies last. 568-6156

Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead: Looking to expand your child’s horizons? Join the Mickelsen Community Library for Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead. What is S.T.E.A.M.? Children ages 8 and older will meet from 1-3 p.m. March 18 in the MakerSpace to explore different topics on a monthly basis. Activities will include robotics, circuitry, arts and crafts, 3D printing and much more. Space is limited to 10 children, first-come, first-served. Children younger than 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. 568-6156

Builder’s Club: Join us for the Builder’s Club March 25 at Mickelsen Community Library and create different things with your imagination. There will be two sessions available from 2-3 p.m. and 3-4 p.m. One session per child between the ages of 2-12. Parent or guardian must be present. Supplies provided. 568-6156

EFMP Sensory Storytime: The Exceptional Family Member Program will be having Sensory Storytime once a month, from 10-11 a.m. starting March 31 at the Mickelsen Community Library. This is intended for children who have a hard time sitting through a story, who are on the autism spectrum or have other developmental disabilities. We will read, sing, stretch and play to keep the children actively engaged throughout the hour. This is a free event and open to DOD ID cardholders (for children ages 5 and younger). Spaces are limited and on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call EFMP at 568-4227, ext. 5 or the library at 568-6156.

Texas Brigades: Texas Brigades, a wildlife and natural resource-focused leadership development program for youth ages 13-17, is accepting applications for eight wildlife and natural resource-based leadership programs this summer. Applications may be found and completed online at http://www.texasbrigades.org and are due March 15. The all-inclusive tuition is $500 per cadet per camp. Applications for tuition assistance are also available. 210-556-1391

UTEP Summer Theatre and Dance: UTEP Summer Theatre and Dance: Registration for UTEP’s summer theatre and dance camps begins April 14. The camps take place June 5-23, and limited financial assistance is available. 747-6213 and www.theatredance.utep.edu

ASUS scholarships: The American States Utility Services, Inc., is accepting scholarship applications through March 31. Applicants must be dependent children of active, full-time U.S. military members at ASUS served locations who work 32 hours or more per week and have at least one year of service by the application deadline and high school seniors who have been accepted into a full-time undergraduate course of study in environmental science, technology, environmental engineering, biology, chemistry, medical sciences, mathematical sciences, business management or acquisition and contract management at an accredited two- or four-year college or a vocational-technical school. https://www.scholarsapply.org/asus/

Story Times: Story Times are from 10:15-11 a.m. and 11-11:45 a.m. Tuesdays at the Mickelsen Community Library and are geared for children ages 2-5. Library staff reads one or two stories aloud, followed by a craft or activity and refreshments. Start children on the road to literacy. 568-6156

School Age Book Club: The School Age Book Club is designed for children ages 7-12. A staff member will read for part of the time and the children will read aloud from 4-5 p.m. every Wednesday at Mickelsen Community Library. Activities and projects are completed at home, returned and shared at meetings. Occasional refreshments. 568-6156

Teen Book Club: The Teen Book Club meets at 4 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday of the month at the Mickelsen Community Library. There will be a discussion, debate and reading from current and popular young adult books for students ages 13-18. 568-6156

Child Range Orientation: This is a one-hour firearm safety course required for children ages 6-17 to accompany parents or guardians on Rod and Gun Club live-fire ranges, and it will take place at 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. A parent or guardian must accompany all children. It is open to the public. Free. 568-5426

Babysitting Course: The SKIESUnlimited Babysitting Course is designed to help middle school and teenage youths learn what it takes to be a responsible, caring, trustworthy and competent babysitter. Students will receive first aid and CPR training on a Saturday. They will also learn about child development, nutrition and the business of babysitting. The course is open to children ages 12 and older and costs $10. Registration is required and can be done at SKIESUnlimited. Students must be registered with Parent Central. Registration for classes opens from the 20th of the month prior to the seventh day of the month the class begins. 568-5544

Community

NCO Wives Club: The Noncommissioned Officers’ Wives Club will meet from 9:30-11 a.m. Tuesday at the Trading Post, 1717 Marshall Road, and a potluck luncheon will follow. The club, which includes active duty, retired and Reserve spouses (of E-4 promotable service members or higher) from all branches of service with a current military ID card, meets the first Tuesday of the month. 751-2132 or jsw79904@yahoo.com

Quilter Guild: The Northeast Quilters Guild will hold a meeting that will include social time from 6:30-7 p.m. and a meeting program from 7-9 p.m. March 9 at Grace Presbyterian Church, 8001 Magnetic. The guild encourages beginners and experienced quilters old than 18 to get together for events and projects. epnequilters@gmail.com

El Paso MOAA: The El Paso Military Officers Association of America Chapter’s Annual “Day at the Races” will begin at 10:45 a.m. March 11 at the Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino. Make reservations by Saturday with the treasurer. Cost for lunch is $27 per person. Mail check payable to: MOAA, El Paso Chapter, attn.: Treasurer, P.O. Box 6144, Fort Bliss, TX 79906-1044. Make online reservations at www.elpasomoaa.org.

Hub of Human Innovation: The Hub of Human Innovation will host a series of events and workshops, including 1 Million Cups, a program that connects entrepreneurs, which takes place from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 500 W. Overland, Suite 230. The organization will also host a SHIFT Customer Discovery Workshop from 5-7:30 p.m. every Tuesday from Feb. 28-March 21. Contact Nancy Lowery at nancy@hubep.org or 321-3121. Apply online at https://hubep.incutrack.net/apply.cfm. In addition, the organization will host a SHIFT Business Model Canvas Workshop from 5-7:30 p.m. every Wednesday from April 12 to May 3. Apply online at https://hubep.incutrack.net/apply.cfm. www.hubep.org or 321-3123

Star City Tattoo Expo: The 2017 Star City Tattoo and Arts Expo is March 17-19 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center. The expo is the only tattoo expo on a military base and it will feature more than 130 tattoo artists and entertainment. www.starcityexpo.com

Model trains: The Model Railroad Model and Historical Association of El Paso will have their first 2017 open house from noon-5 p.m. March 18 and 19. The train yards are located at 6335 Vaughn Court between Alameda and Delta, just west of Ascarate Road. N, HO, and O scales will be on display to watch running. Free. 751-6213

Massing of the Colors: The 1st Battalion, 1st Armored Division, Color Guard, 1st Armored Division Band, veterans, school and civic organizations will participate in the annual Massing of the Colors at 2 p.m. April 1 at St. Raphael Church, 2301 Zanzibar. The event, sponsored by the El Paso Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars, is a nonsectarian ceremony dating back to 1922 that recognizes the sacrifices of all Americans, military and civilian, in war and peace. All civic, veteran, patriotic and Girl and Boy Scout organizations are invited to participate. Participants urged to arrive by 1:30 p.m. Free and open to the public. 449-8994 or pballes1@epcc.edu

Full Moon Bike Ride: White Sands National Monument near Alamogordo, N.M., will hold a full moon bike ride at 8 p.m. April 8. Enjoy a leisurely unguided bike ride along Dunes Drive under the light of a full moon. No private vehicles are allowed on the road during the event. Reservations required and accepted one month in advance. Park entrance and program fees apply. www.nps.gov/whsa

Hawker Reunion: Attention all veterans who served with the U.S. Army Hawk Air Defense Artillery missile systems. A reunion will take place April 27-30 in Huntsville, Alabama. Find the website at http://www.mlrsinc.com/hawkers/default.html and the registration packet at http://www.mlrsinc.com/hawkers/2017hawkersrp.pdf.(828) 256-6008