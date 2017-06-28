My GECU

Black powder lives on at Fort Bliss Rod and Gun Club

Black-powder enthusiasts participate in a mountain man fur trader rendezvous near Silver City, N.M., in 2014. Courtesy photo.

Black-powder enthusiasts participate in a mountain man fur trader rendezvous near Silver City, N.M., in 2014. Courtesy photo.

By Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Managing Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, June. 29, 2017) As a veteran who spent 24 years in the Army, Narvell Amey has shot a variety of guns, but his latest weapon of choice harkens back about 200 years – the black powder rifle.

He shoots with a group of other devotees at the Fort Bliss Rod and Gun Club twice a month, on the first and third Saturdays of the month. Amey said he bought two black-powder rifles in January and has been hooked ever since.

Narvell Amey, an Army retiree, shows rounds for a black-powder rifle at the Fort Bliss Rod and Gun Club June 17. Photos by Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Managing Editor.

Narvell Amey, an Army retiree, shows rounds for a black-powder rifle at the Fort Bliss Rod and Gun Club June 17. Photos by Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Managing Editor.

“I like the history,” Amey said. “These guns right here give you more of a challenge than any other gun I’ve ever shot. This right here is more of a challenge than shooting any other conventional rifle.”

The men who shoot black-powder rifles at the club belong to the Rio Grande Muzzleloader Club, and they met June 17 for a trail walk competition that required them to shoot random targets at random distances.

Unlike contemporary guns, black-powder weapons require shooters to load each round with gun powder and a round. At the club, shooters used patched round balls, which need a dampened piece of cloth under them to seal the bore and engage the rifling.

Ben Ziems, a biology and chemistry teacher at the German School of El Paso, uses the back end of a hatchet to hammer in a black-powder round at the Fort Bliss Rod and Gun Club June 17. Ziems holds a strip of cloth in his mouth because shooters put a dampened piece of cloth under each round before putting the round down the barrel. The cloth patch seals the bore and engages the rifling. Some shooters have pre-cut patches, but others, such as Ziems, have a strip and cut as they go.

Ben Ziems, a biology and chemistry teacher at the German School of El Paso, uses the back end of a hatchet to hammer in a black-powder round at the Fort Bliss Rod and Gun Club June 17. Ziems holds a strip of cloth in his mouth because shooters put a dampened piece of cloth under each round before putting the round down the barrel. The cloth patch seals the bore and engages the rifling. Some shooters have pre-cut patches, but others, such as Ziems, have a strip and cut as they go.

Some at the club shot flintlock weapons – where a flint sparks a small amount of powder that fires the charge – and others used the easier caplock weapons – where the hammer strikes a copper cap containing powder and that fires the charge. Either way, the mechanisms require prep work.

Don Wilson, who served 10 years in the Army and 28 as an El Paso firefighter, said a friend introduced him to black powder weapons at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, but he didn’t begin to fire them regularly until he returned to El Paso.

“These are about all I shoot anymore,” Wilson said.

Wilson said he enjoys shooting the guns because of the history surrounding them and the camaraderie of the mountain men fur trader reenactments in the area.

While black powder aficionados in the eastern United States often have Revolutionary War and Civil War reenactments, out west, many emulate the mountain men fur traders of the 1800s, Wilson said.

Roger Clark, meanwhile, a high school and El Paso Community College math teacher, said he has been shooting black-powder guns for nearly 30 years, and not only did he build his own flintlock weapon from parts he ordered, but he makes his own .54 caliber ammunition.

Clark said he also enjoys attending the reenactments and dressing in the period dress of the 1830s.

Jay Lofton, president of the Rio Grande Muzzleloader Club, said he has been shooting black-powder weapons since the 1970s, and he summed up his love for the sport in one word: “Boom!”

Although it’s probably the most labor-intensive way to shoot, it’s also the most satisfying and least expensive way to shoot, Lofton said.

Ben Ziems, a biology and chemistry teacher at the German School of El Paso (located on Fort Bliss), said one of the reasons he prefers black-powder weapons is because of the preparations involved.

“It’s much more peaceful somehow,” Ziems said.

For more information, call the Fort Bliss Rod and Gun Club at 568-2983.

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=42000

Posted by on Jun 28 2017. Filed under Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Advertisement Harvest Christian Center Advertisement Wells Fargo Advertisement Great Clips Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 7717 Lockheed Drive, Suite A, El Paso, Texas 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.