Black powder lives on at Fort Bliss Rod and Gun Club

By Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Managing Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, June. 29, 2017) As a veteran who spent 24 years in the Army, Narvell Amey has shot a variety of guns, but his latest weapon of choice harkens back about 200 years – the black powder rifle.

He shoots with a group of other devotees at the Fort Bliss Rod and Gun Club twice a month, on the first and third Saturdays of the month. Amey said he bought two black-powder rifles in January and has been hooked ever since.

“I like the history,” Amey said. “These guns right here give you more of a challenge than any other gun I’ve ever shot. This right here is more of a challenge than shooting any other conventional rifle.”

The men who shoot black-powder rifles at the club belong to the Rio Grande Muzzleloader Club, and they met June 17 for a trail walk competition that required them to shoot random targets at random distances.

Unlike contemporary guns, black-powder weapons require shooters to load each round with gun powder and a round. At the club, shooters used patched round balls, which need a dampened piece of cloth under them to seal the bore and engage the rifling.

Some at the club shot flintlock weapons – where a flint sparks a small amount of powder that fires the charge – and others used the easier caplock weapons – where the hammer strikes a copper cap containing powder and that fires the charge. Either way, the mechanisms require prep work.

Don Wilson, who served 10 years in the Army and 28 as an El Paso firefighter, said a friend introduced him to black powder weapons at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, but he didn’t begin to fire them regularly until he returned to El Paso.

“These are about all I shoot anymore,” Wilson said.

Wilson said he enjoys shooting the guns because of the history surrounding them and the camaraderie of the mountain men fur trader reenactments in the area.

While black powder aficionados in the eastern United States often have Revolutionary War and Civil War reenactments, out west, many emulate the mountain men fur traders of the 1800s, Wilson said.

Roger Clark, meanwhile, a high school and El Paso Community College math teacher, said he has been shooting black-powder guns for nearly 30 years, and not only did he build his own flintlock weapon from parts he ordered, but he makes his own .54 caliber ammunition.

Clark said he also enjoys attending the reenactments and dressing in the period dress of the 1830s.

Jay Lofton, president of the Rio Grande Muzzleloader Club, said he has been shooting black-powder weapons since the 1970s, and he summed up his love for the sport in one word: “Boom!”

Although it’s probably the most labor-intensive way to shoot, it’s also the most satisfying and least expensive way to shoot, Lofton said.

Ben Ziems, a biology and chemistry teacher at the German School of El Paso (located on Fort Bliss), said one of the reasons he prefers black-powder weapons is because of the preparations involved.

“It’s much more peaceful somehow,” Ziems said.

For more information, call the Fort Bliss Rod and Gun Club at 568-2983.