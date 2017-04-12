Behind the scenes at the Army Trials

My GECU

Sgt. David Crook, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, prepares for the timed cycling trial for the Warrior Care and Transition’s Army Trials here April 2. Photo by Pfc. Seara Marcsis, 55th Combat Camera.

By Wesley Elliott, U.S. Army Medical Command:

(El Paso, Texas, April. 13, 2017) The Warrior Care and Transition’s 2017 Army Trials here April 2 through 6 was an opportunity for 80 wounded, ill or injured Soldiers and veterans to compete for a spot on the Army team at the 2017 Department of Defense Warrior Games, while highlighting the value of adaptive reconditioning, as part of recovery.

Behind the scenes of the 2017 Army Trials, the WCT operations team is dedicated to making the event happen seamlessly for the athletes and spectators.

“As operations, we want to make the competition smooth, make the snags invisible and do better every year,” said Lt. Col. Chad M. Duhe, WCT operations officer.

The Army Trials is a sporting event, but active duty military and veterans have expectations about how a military event should happen. Much like a golf tournament or a racing event, you need trained staff, infrastructure, a plan, commodity areas and subject matter experts to address the daily and sometimes hourly needs of running the event.

Staff Sgt. Rachel Salemink, assigned here, trains for the sitting volleyball event for the Warrior Care and Transition’s Army Trials here April 3. Photos by Genesis Gomez, 55th Combat Camera.

The operations team is trained in the military decision making process and educated at the military staff colleges, so they organized the event as if they were planning a military operation or mission.

“Our commitment to our wounded Soldiers requires a lot of effort, hard work and command emphasis. The best way we know how to do that is using military processes and military structure,” Duhe said.

Planning and preparation for the Army Trials begins immediately after the completion of the Warrior Games every July.

“We grade our success on whether the athletes are able to do what they came here to do, focusing on their competition. These warriors are competitive, wounded, ill or injured, you still see some of the toughest fighters that you don’t want to tousle with,” Duhe said.

It’s a team effort to make the Warrior Care and Transition’s Army Trials happen and there is a lot of support from Fort Bliss.

“Comparing and contrasting facilities, Fort Bliss has done a fantastic job turning this base into a premiere location. Fort Bliss has put an emphasis on physical fitness, the importance of military athletes and is focused on all aspects of military athletics,” Duhe said.

Maj. James Pradke, Fort Campbell, Ky., trains for the wheelchair basketball event for the Warrior Care and Transition’s Army Trials here March 31.

First Armored Division made it easy with the Fort Bliss network operations, Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and protocol all coming together to help make the event work.

“Fort Bliss is important to making the Warrior Care and Transition Army Trials a great event for the athletes and as a team we can ready them for the Warrior Games to take trophies and take names,” Duhe said.

