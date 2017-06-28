Air Assault class 003-17 graduates

My GECU

Members of Air Assault class 003-17 prepare to rappel at Lt. Col. William W. S. Bliss Parade Field here June 20, the day before the Air Assault graduation. Photo by Spc. Wyatt Kiesewetter, A-4 THAAD.

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, June. 29, 2017) The Air Assault course is already physically demanding, but when you throw in temperatures higher than 100 degrees, it becomes even more strenuous. For those Soldiers who want the pride of ownership and bragging rights of donning that brand-new Air Assault Badge, they need to be dedicated and driven to complete the 12-day course.

Air Assault class 003-17 was the largest class Fort Bliss has ever had go through the course. Of the 329 Soldiers and Airmen in-processed for the course, 195 graduated at 1st Lt. Paul A. Noel Parade Field here June 21.

“This is a significantly high attrition rate, which is largely attributed to the weather at Fort Bliss in June,” said Capt. Clayton Melton, commander, 1st Armored Division Iron Training Detachment, and commandant, Fort Bliss Air Assault School.

“This is a physically and academically demanding course, especially for young Soldiers,” Melton said. “This course ultimately teaches attention to detail, discipline and builds esprit de corp across the organization, because you know when you see those wings, you know what everybody had to go through to endure.”

Retired 1st Sgt. Raji Huff, who started the program about two years ago, was the guest speaker for the graduation ceremony.

Two graduates of Air Assault Class 003-17 prepare to rappel out of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during the Air Assault graduation ceremony at 1st Lt. Paul A. Noel Parade Field here June 21. For more on this story see page 8A. Photo by Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff.

“This is something special to get to come back and speak, for the course that I built,” Huff said. “This feels good. It’s good to see how it has grown.”

“This course makes people great at becoming a leader, because it focuses on standards, discipline and attention to detail,” Huff said.

The course did in fact have leaders sign up and complete it.

First Lt. Matthew Nobile, assigned to the 204th Military Intelligence Battalion, was one of the graduates.

“We had to go through a special (physical training) program before even signing up for the Air Assault course. We started back in October of 2016, and have been training ever since,” Nobile said. “I cut anything that was unhealthy for me.”

“I don’t consider myself a PT stud, but to see myself accomplish this was the biggest thing in my life, so its shows that with hard work and dedication you can achieve any dream,” Nobile said.

Nobile encourages others to take the course.

“Go for it; 99 percent of the shots you don’t take are the one you miss,” Nobile said. “You would be surprised at what you can do.”

For more information, contact the 1st AD Iron Training Detachment at 741-3083.

