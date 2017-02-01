A Patriots fan wishes everyone a happy

By Pfc. Frederick Connelly, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Feb. 2, 2017) There are many dates throughout the year that not only resonate with the American people, but have changed the course of Americans’ lives forever. There’s the Fourth of July, which signifies the independence of our nation. There’s Nov. 11, a day to honor our veterans. And there are countless other significant dates and holidays we celebrate, but I’m not here to mention the already well celebrated dates. I’m here to talk about one date that, though not technically a federally celebrated holiday (yet), is by far the most important day out of the year: Super Bowl Sunday, which this year falls on Feb. 5, this Sunday.

This year, the National Football Conference champions, the Atlanta Falcons, will face off against the American Football Conference champions, the New England Patriots, in what most are expecting to be a very exciting, high-scoring, high-action game of football on the biggest stage of every NFL season. However, what most are thinking is flat out wrong.

Being a Boston native, I grew up in one of the most sport-centric towns in the world, and throughout the years have gained a superior edge when it comes to predicting the outcome of sport games. For this NFL season alone, I correctly predicted the scores and outcomes of 254 out of the 256 regular season games (with my two fluke missed predictions being the Patriots losses to both the Bills and Seahawks). So, with that being said, my completely unbiased prediction for this year’s Super Bowl goes against what most “experts” are predicting. I am predicting a complete and utter blow out by the Patriots, who will win the game 48-3 (with Atlanta only managing to score a field goal because the Patriots felt bad for destroying every hope and dream the members of their team ever had).

Right now, most of you are probably thinking, “This person has no idea what they are talking about,” but rest assured, I do. And to back up my claims, I’ll list the top three reasons why the Patriots will demolish the Falcons.

Tom Brady: Tom Brady is no mere human. He is not only the Greatest Of All Time, he is the G.O.A.T. Tom Brady, over the last 16 years, has consistently played at an insanely high level for any quarterback in the league. He has already played in six, again six, Super Bowls, and has won four of those games. And at age 39, Brady has had debatably the best year of his career. Not to mention that Brady also has a chip on his shoulder after Roger Goodell wrongly suspended him for four games this season for something he didn’t do. You can expect Brady to play with a vengeance, and probably close out the game with a perfect quarterback rating of 158.3. Oh, and for those of you who hate greatness, such as Oscar Nieves, who said, “I hope the Falcons win, because I don’t like Tom Brady,” just know that Tom Brady doesn’t like you too much either.

The Patriots’ number one scoring defense: This year, the Patriots defense has played at an elite level, only allowing an average of 15.6 points to be scored a game during the regular season. You can expect Matt Ryan and the Falcons to struggle against the Patriots defense throughout this game. And for those of you who are still saying the Patriots defense is overrated and has only played against terrible teams, just look at what they did to the Steelers in the AFC championship game. They beat one of the most high-powered offenses in the NFL, allowing them to score only 16 points. Expect “…the strongest offense in the NFL …,” as Spc. James Durham, assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, so naively put it, to lose.

The Atlanta Falcons aren’t actually good: All season people have been praising this Atlanta team, saying that the combination of Matt Ryan, quarterback, Julio Jones, wide receiver, and Devonta Freeman, running back, are unstoppable. People such as Cpl. Jeff Pinkston, assigned to 1st Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment, Arkansas National Guard, are saying things such as, “I believe the Falcons are going to win it because they’re on fire.” Others, such as, Spc. Wyatt Billy, assigned to the 282nd Engineer Company, 244th Engineer Battalion, Army Reserve, are saying, “…just seeing them play throughout the playoffs, seeing Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, I just think they have a good chance against New England.” However, they clearly have no football knowledge, and, in the words of President Trump, are so wrong. Similar to last year’s Super Bowl matchup, everyone said the Carolina Panthers were unbeatable and they would walk all over the Denver Broncos’ defense. But what actually happened was Denver won, 24-10, and then this year the Panthers didn’t make the playoffs. Expect a similar result this year. After the Patriots humiliate the Falcons, the Falcons will go back to being an average 8-8 team.

So there you have it, a complete and accurate breakdown of why the Patriots will win the Super Bowl for the fifth time. However, all jokes aside, you can expect a very high powered, high scoring and overall very entertaining game. It should be a very close shootout between both quarterbacks, with my actual prediction being 34-28 Patriots. Here at the Fort Bliss Bugle, we wish all of our football fans a happy weekend with hopefully an exciting game to watch, and no matter what team you root for, we wish you good luck.