4-27 FA increases speed, accuracy during gunnery

By Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, March 23, 2017) DOÑA ANA RANGE, N.M. – With every round they fire, they get more accurate. With every move to a new firing position, they get faster. In the end, they intensify their overall lethality. The six firing platoons of 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery, were put to the test during their recent field training exercise here ending March 15.

“The goal is to be as lethal and survivable as possible. We’re doing that with speed and accuracy, so the focus at the platoon level is increasing the speed from which they can move from PAA (position area for artillery) to PAA, the speed with which they can deliver accurate fires,” said Lt. Col Dave Norris, commander 4th Bn., 27th FA Regt., DIVARTY.

The battalion directly supports 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division. Each military component is linked. For instance, without targets identified by fire support teams, the guns have nothing to shoot.

“The biggest thing is that we have the entire fire support architecture out here for the brigade. Everything from the observers who are targeting and identifying the enemy maneuver forces, the radars that are identifying the enemy artillery formations … then the guns and FTCs that are processing the missions and the guns that are delivering the fires,” Norris said.

The Army is moving toward smaller, more agile command posts to increase survivability. So instead of having larger tactical operations centers, they were broken down into smaller nodes and distributed across the training space.

“Our command posts are smaller and farther apart with the idea that they can jump more often and keep closer behind the guns, so that we’re less of a target for the enemy – reducing our signature and increasing our speed,” Norris said.

The command posts “jumped” about every 24 hours. Someone literally pulled out a stopwatch to time the jumps, trying to beat previous times while maintaining accuracy.

“We have to keep up with the maneuver to provide them fires and we have to constantly maintain most of our guns firing capable,” Norris said. “So that means at any given moment, two-thirds of our guns are shooting but another third of them are moving, constantly.”

This exercise also made the lanes longer for the gun crews – the firing lane was more than 20 miles and took 18 hours to get through.

“From the time they rolled out of the motor pool to the time we get back into the motor pool they’ve been in a contested environment,” said Capt. Brian McCown, commander, Battery C, 4th Bn., 27th FA Regt. “It’s a great environment … they know that they’re doing what their country has called them to do.”

The exercise also tested every echelon of the fire support teams, from the sensor to the shooter.

“This is the first time we’ve done it in this manner and it’s a really excellent way to exercise … we’re working all levels, from the company all the way up to brigade and then back down to 4-27,” said 1st Lt. Trevor Breitenbach, assigned to 4th Bn., 27th FA Regt. and 1st Bn., 6th Infantry Regiment’s fire support officer. “We’re smoothing out any potential friction points on the road very early.”

The battalion had the chance to try out some new equipment as well. The unit received the AN/TPQ-53 radar a couple months ago and got hands-on experience with it in the field.

“It’s a brigade asset that allows us to search in 360-degree mode or 90-degree mode in various ranges going up to 20 kilometers for 360 degrees and 50 kilometers for 90 degrees,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Adam Demartin, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 4th Bn., 27th FA Regt.

“Being out here in the field the last couple days has really allowed us to test the systems and really give it a good go,” said Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Bradley, HHB, 4th Bn., 27th FA Regt. “We were able to jump, put it in the dirt and bounce it around and see how rugged this thing is. So far we’re pretty impressed with it.”

The grueling field schedule meant long days for the Soldiers, but leaders say they rolled with the challenges.

“The Soldiers have really embraced the challenge that comes with the repetition that comes with the constant movement … staying focused on their mission to deliver fires and they’re staying hungry,” Norris said. “So at the end of this they’ll be exhausted, but they’ll be much more confident in their ability to deliver fires for the brigade.”

Repetition increases the speed and accuracy the battalion is looking for, and the unit will get some more iterations in during many more field training exercises over the next few months.