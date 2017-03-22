My GECU

4-27 FA increases speed, accuracy during gunnery

Spc. Nick Reil, assigned to 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery, looks for simulated enemy targets during a field exercise at Doña Ana Range, N.M., March 12. For more on this story, see page 3A. Photos by Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor.

Spc. Nick Reil, assigned to 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery, looks for simulated enemy targets during a field exercise at Doña Ana Range, N.M., March 12. For more on this story, see page 3A. Photos by Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor.

By Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, March 23, 2017) DOÑA  ANA RANGE, N.M. – With every round they fire, they get more accurate. With every move to a new firing position, they get faster. In the end, they intensify their overall lethality. The six firing platoons of 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery, were put to the test during their recent field training exercise here ending March 15.

Soldiers from Battery C, 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regt., 1st Armored Division Artillery, fire a Paladin at Doña Ana Range, N.M., March 12 during their gunnery Table XII.

Soldiers from Battery C, 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regt., 1st Armored Division Artillery, fire a Paladin at Doña Ana Range, N.M., March 12 during their gunnery Table XII.

“The goal is to be as lethal and survivable as possible. We’re doing that with speed and accuracy, so the focus at the platoon level is increasing the speed from which they can move from PAA (position area for artillery) to PAA, the speed with which they can deliver accurate fires,” said Lt. Col Dave Norris, commander 4th Bn., 27th FA Regt., DIVARTY.

Fourth Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regt., 1st Armored Division Artillery, recently received the AN/TPQ-53 radar that is more mobile and has a longer reach than previous systems. Soldiers put it to the test during the battalion’s platoon gunnery at Doña Ana Range, N.M., March 12.

Fourth Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regt., 1st Armored Division Artillery, recently received the AN/TPQ-53 radar that is more mobile and has a longer reach than previous systems. Soldiers put it to the test during the battalion’s platoon gunnery at Doña Ana Range, N.M., March 12.

The battalion directly supports 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division. Each military component is linked. For instance, without targets identified by fire support teams, the guns have nothing to shoot.

“The biggest thing is that we have the entire fire support architecture out here for the brigade. Everything from the observers who are targeting and identifying the enemy maneuver forces, the radars that are identifying the enemy artillery formations … then the guns and FTCs that are processing the missions and the guns that are delivering the fires,” Norris said.

The Army is moving toward smaller, more agile command posts to increase survivability. So instead of having larger tactical operations centers, they were broken down into smaller nodes and distributed across the training space.

“Our command posts are smaller and farther apart with the idea that they can jump more often and keep closer behind the guns, so that we’re less of a target for the enemy – reducing our signature and increasing our speed,” Norris said.

The command posts “jumped” about every 24 hours. Someone literally pulled out a stopwatch to time the jumps, trying to beat previous times while maintaining accuracy.

Ammunition stands ready during 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regt.’s gunnery Table XII at Doña Ana Range, N.M. Courtesy photo.

Ammunition stands ready during 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regt.’s gunnery Table XII at Doña Ana Range, N.M. Courtesy photo.

“We have to keep up with the maneuver to provide them fires and we have to constantly maintain most of our guns firing capable,” Norris said. “So that means at any given moment, two-thirds of our guns are shooting but another third of them are moving, constantly.”

This exercise also made the lanes longer for the gun crews – the firing lane was more than 20 miles and took 18 hours to get through.

“From the time they rolled out of the motor pool to the time we get back into the motor pool they’ve been in a contested environment,” said Capt. Brian McCown, commander, Battery C, 4th Bn., 27th FA Regt. “It’s a great environment … they know that they’re doing what their country has called them to do.”

The exercise also tested every echelon of the fire support teams, from the sensor to the shooter.

“This is the first time we’ve done it in this manner and it’s a really excellent way to exercise … we’re working all levels, from the company all the way up to brigade and then back down to 4-27,” said 1st Lt. Trevor Breitenbach, assigned to 4th Bn., 27th FA Regt. and 1st Bn., 6th Infantry Regiment’s fire support officer. “We’re smoothing out any potential friction points on the road very early.”

The battalion had the chance to try out some new equipment as well. The unit received the AN/TPQ-53 radar a couple months ago and got hands-on experience with it in the field.

“It’s a brigade asset that allows us to search in 360-degree mode or 90-degree mode in various ranges going up to 20 kilometers for 360 degrees and 50 kilometers for 90 degrees,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Adam Demartin, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 4th Bn., 27th FA Regt.

“Being out here in the field the last couple days has really allowed us to test the systems and really give it a good go,” said Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Bradley, HHB, 4th Bn., 27th FA Regt. “We were able to jump, put it in the dirt and bounce it around and see how rugged this thing is. So far we’re pretty impressed with it.”

The grueling field schedule meant long days for the Soldiers, but leaders say they rolled with the challenges.

“The Soldiers have really embraced the challenge that comes with the repetition that comes with the constant movement … staying focused on their mission to deliver fires and they’re staying hungry,” Norris said. “So at the end of this they’ll be exhausted, but they’ll be much more confident in their ability to deliver fires for the brigade.”

Repetition increases the speed and accuracy the battalion is looking for, and the unit will get some more iterations in during many more field training exercises over the next few months.

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=40971

Posted by on Mar 22 2017. Filed under Unit News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Advertisement EPCC Advertisement FSCX Corp Advertisement St. Marks Church Advertisement Las Cruces Country Music Festival Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 5959 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 450, El Paso, Tx. 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.