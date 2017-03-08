300th Sust. Bde. attends Warfighter exercise

By Sgt.1st Class Shelia Cooper, 1st AD Sust. Bde. Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Mar. 9, 2017) More than 20 Soldiers from the 300th Sustainment Brigade, based in Grand Prairie, Texas, established a partnership with the 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade during the Warfighter exercise here Feb. 7-17.

Warfighter, a demanding two-week exercise, applied pressure to all warfighting functions simultaneously while conducting operations in a tactical and computer-based environment.

“We got the opportunity to work in a multi-compo setting,’’ said Lt. Col. Steve Pazak, a logistican, assigned to the 300th Sust. Bde. “We got to see the systems and work with the sustainer, as well as the warfighters, and most importantly, our Soldiers got experience hands-on in how to fight in a decisive action situation.”

The 300th Special Troops Battalion, 300th Sust. Bde., 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, consist of elements from Dallas, Austin, Missouri, New Mexico, Arkansas, Louisiana, Houston and San Antonio, and Soldiers from all these places participated in the exercise.

“This was a great opportunity for us to get our annual training requirement out of the way,” said Pazak, who lives in Austin, Texas. “Being able to work with active duty component builds a great partnership, because we will work with them (active duty) when we deploy. We always fight together as a collaborative team. We actually saw all of the systems that we had at our disposal to sustain the warfighters.”

For Warfighter to take place, the Mission Command Training Program from Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, hosted the exercise here. The 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command from Fort Hood, Texas, however, also participated in Warfighter via computer.

“For me it is always about the team, so getting inputs and information from others creates a team environment versus a ‘me’ environment,” Pazak said.

The exercise is the only training in the Army that brings Soldiers from division and corps headquarters together to work collectively during the same exercise. Working side-by-side (Reservist and active duty) was beneficial for all Soldiers who attended, regardless of rank.

“As a new lieutenant, I am aware of what I think my leadership is, so it really gave me the chance and opportunity to practice it,” said 2nd Lt. Dharyl Daduya, a transportations officer and native of Houston. “Working in the distribution and integration branch, I did not have a lot of the subject matter knowledge of it, but I definitely relied on my (junior) enlisted and senior noncommissioned officers to help me succeed at my position.”

Although the 1st AD Sust. Bde. provided the computer systems and the majority of the Soldiers, everyone helped establish best practices.

“I learned that their pre-planning was on point,” said Staff Sgt. John D. Hudson, light wheeled vehicle mechanic and native of Dallas. “They put a lot of research on development. I was very impressed with all of the planning that they put into making sure they were successful in their mission and that their Soldiers were all on the same page.”

The 300th Sust. Bde.’s mission is to provide mission command and control for combat support and combat service support units in the areas of supply, maintenance, transportation and field services and will argument other units or deploy into a theater of operations, assume command of the logistical units in place and provide oversight and materiel management.

With these two sustainment brigades working together, building partnerships is one of the biggest goals between both brigades.

“They was no difference (between the active component),” Pazak said. “You are a sustainer, you are a sustainer, you might have this patch on and you might have that patch on but at the end of the day you have U.S. Army on your chest.”

The 300th Sust. Bde. will continue to work with units such as the 1at AD Sust. Bde. during Army exercises to enhance the partnership between the Army Reserves and the active component.

“We need to do more of this because there is nothing better than the experience. We can be great on our readiness stats, we can go to the range, but you cannot teach experience,” Pazak said.