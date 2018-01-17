1st AD Sust. Bde. returns home, uncases colors

By Sgt. Christopher Schmiett, 1st AD Sust. Bde. Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Jan. 18, 2018)

Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Special Troops Battalion; the 142nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, and the 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade uncased their colors during a triple uncasing ceremony at the 1st AD headquarters building on Fort Bliss Dec. 8, 2017.

The ceremony marked the official return for the sustainment brigade to Fort Bliss after a six-month deployment to Afghanistan in support of Resolute Support and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

“For all the Muleskinners here, it’s my honor to serve with and lead you,” said Col. Michael Lalor, commander of the 1st AD Sust. Bde. “The sun truly never sets on this great unit.”

The 1st AD Sust. Bde. oversaw all logistical operations throughout Afghanistan, including coordination of water, food, fuel, air operations and supplies across the Combined Joint Operation Area- Afghanistan.

“Logistics is a team sport. It’s a contact sport. It’s rarely pretty but it’s the foundation for all missions. It’s the bedrock of operations, and it’s what we do every day,” Lalor said.

The brigade was deployed from May to November 2017.

During the ceremony, Lalor had a few comments for the Soldiers who served with him while deployed.

“During this deployment, you nailed it,” Lalor said. “You brought an aggressive, problem-solving tenacity to a daunting distribution fight. I cannot say enough of how proud I am of this group and all we have accomplished as a team. Your accomplishments were tremendous. From our advising teams in Kabul, to our sustainers across the country at 15 different outposts, and all those who enabled an increase in force strength as part of the new U.S. policy in South Asia, you made the engine go.”

Lalor explained that this was the second tour to Afghanistan for the brigade in 18 months, and the third time in four years. Lalor said that upon their return, the entire brigade was on Fort Bliss for the first time in two and a half years only for 20 days before the 47th Composite Transportation Company, 142nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st AD Sust. Bde., deployed to Poland in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

“To our families on the home front, who always sacrifice so much for us and our Soldiers, thank you for what you did during this deployment, for what you always do, keeping our unit strong,” Lalor said.

Those working in the theater of operation felt and saw the Soldiers’ hard work during this deployment.

“We are extremely proud of all the work that the Soldiers put in everyday in Afghanistan,” said Maj. Jimmy Chang, the executive officer of the 1st AD Sust. Bde. “They should know that the 1st AD Sust. Bde. had a true impact across all of Afghanistan. They might have not seen it or felt it in within their foxhole, but we at the brigade-level and higher echelons know the hard work our Soldiers did, so we are proud. I know I am proud of them, Col. Lalor is proud of them (and) I know Fort Bliss is proud of them as well. They accomplished a lot in a small period of time, so they should be proud. I am proud of their work and all their dedication and all the hours they put in every single day.”

As this chapter ends for the sustainment brigade, another one is soon to begin.

“I’m not sure what the future will hold, and whatever it is, is mildly interesting to me,” Lalor said. “No matter what the task in front of us, we will attack it and demonstrate the disciplined, lethal and flexible unit that we truly are, supported at our core by strong Soldiers and families.”

Now that the colors have been uncased, the Soldiers of the sustainment brigade are ready to sustain the 1st AD, subordinate units and Fort Bliss.