Jordanian Army seeks to emulate US NCO education

By David Crozier, USASMA Command Communications:

(El Paso, Texas, Dec. 14, 2017)

The U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy hosted a delegation from the Noncommissioned Officer School of the Jordanian Armed Forces Nov. 28 in an effort to build stronger ties, and to reach the vision of Jordans’ Chairman of Defense in developing their NCO Corps to be like the U.S. Army’s.

The delegation, led by Warrant Officer 2 Mohammad Al-Smadi, commandant of the Jordan NCO School and former Jordanian Armed Forces Sergeant Major, met with Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy J. Sellers, USASMA commandant, and the academy staff to discuss the Jordanian’s efforts in building an NCO Academy and educating their NCO Corps.

“We established our own Basic Leader Course after we saw the (U.S. Army) model of leadership training and we are now working on our POIs (Program of Instruction),” said Al-Smadi. “We are looking for input from our friends at USASMA about our NCOs because we are developing our academy system.”

Al-Smadi said as their officer academy is run by officers, they are setting up their NCO Academy to be run by NCOs. He added that the meeting with USASMA had been fruitful.

“We have a very good, strong relationship and friendship from our side with the American NCOs. A few of my team have graduated from the Sergeants Major Course and one from the Basic Leader Course from this academy,” he said. “We have taken away a lot and have had good meetings.”

Sellers echoed Al-Smadi’s sentiments about the partnership and lauded Jordan for their efforts to build an NCO education system.

“I think what they have is a pretty good product right now and we look forward to continuing to work with them and enhance their product,” Sellers said. “I think this is important that we not only give them the tools to develop their NCOs and training development, but this partnership also gives us the opportunity to get over there with them, enhance our partnership base, look at what they are doing, observe them and then provide them with some constructive feedback.”

Sellers said partnerships and initiatives like this says a lot about USASMA – that its arm is far-reaching, and that USASMA can get out and help other countries because they respect our NCO Corps and its lineage.

“A lot of countries come to us for help and assistance. It says a lot about our capabilities, our compassion that we have on Team USASMA. We have been doing a lot of things with Jordan for a while now,” Sellers said. “They gave us some great insight about where they are at.”

To date, members of Jordan’s military have attended the Basic Leader Course, the Battle Staff NCO Course, the Sergeants Major Course and one has attended the Commandant’s Pre-command Course. During the meeting, Al-Smadi and Sellers discussed increasing the numbers of Jordanian Soldiers attending U.S. Army NCO Professional Development Courses, to include the new Master Leader Course.

“For us it is very important. We want to do something for our NCOs and our country,” Al-Smadi said. “In maybe 10 or 20 years when we see the effect on our military, our army, we can say ‘OK’ we were a part of that. It’s all about our nation, our army.”

Sellers said USASMA will support Jordan’s efforts in developing their NCO education system.

“They gave us some great insight about where they are at currently in terms of their document development. So what we are looking to do is to work with them and make sure their doctrine and curriculum in their BLC course and some of their other courses remain aligned somewhat like ours,” he said. “They would like to use our model – sequential, progressive and continue to build on one another. I think what they have is a pretty good product right now and we look forward to continuing to work with them and enhance their product.”