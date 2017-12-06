Staff sergeant enjoys mentoring Soldiers

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, Dec. 7, 2017)

Staff Sgt. Alberto Gomez, III, is a signal intelligence analyst assigned to the 204th Military Intelligence Battalion here and has been serving his country for the last eight years. His grandfather also served in the Army.

When Gomez was near the end of his high school career, his father gave him two options: go to college or join the military.

“At the time I wasn’t completely focused on school and education, so I decided to join the Army,” Gomez said.

Gomez said he knew then the impact the Army and military life would have on him and his future family.

“Originally I wanted to enlisted as a combat medic, but the (military occupational specialty) wasn’t available, and I saw that the 35 November, a signal intelligence analyst, was an option, so I choose that,” Gomez said.

The MOS paved the way for Gomez to experience something he never though possible.

“My first duty assignment was Germany, which offered me some interesting assignments traveling around to different areas with unique units,” Gomez said. “I don’t define my military career and success by awards and recognition. For me, the places I’ve been and the people I’ve met along the way are my greatest rewards.”

While serving in Germany, Gomez was blessed with the birth of his daughter, and since, everything he does is to provide her with a better life.

“Having a family now, I see the military provides me with everything I will ever need and it is for this reason I am grateful to everything the military does done for my family,” Gomez said.

Gomez spends most of his free time with his family, playing videos and competing in 5K and 10K running races.

“I hope to someday work my way up to competing in marathons. My goal for running is to one day run in the Boston Marathon,” Gomez said.

Gomez is also working on his associate’s degree.

“I may only be taking a class each semester, but slowly is has being building up, and I hope to have finished my bachelor’s before and if I decide to get out,” Gomez said.

Another inspiration for Gomez to stay in the Army is his Soldiers and their individual successes.

“Soldiers drive me; I love working with them. I would rather be enlisted and work with Soldiers all day. To see them become sergeants and staff sergeants really drives me. I get emails from Soldiers expressing their thanks for everything I’ve done for them and their careers through my leadership and mentoring,” Gomez said.

Gomez strives to lead a successful and positive military through hard work, discipline and showing respect for everyone.

“Respect is something I live by. It’s Army values; if you respect yourself, your Soldiers, your peers and your leaders, then you will get it right back. When we realize that regardless – if we wear this uniform or not – we are all just people and we all have good days and bad ones,” Gomez said.