Unit prevention leader provides outstanding help

By Thomana Flores, Prevention Specialist:

(El Paso, Texas, Nov. 22, 2017)

Sgt. Troy Preedom, assigned to 4th Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, has assisted the Army Substance Abuse Program with various projects, moves and events since he took on the additional duty of becoming a unit prevention leader.

Most recently, however, he assisted the prevention team in National Red Ribbon Week, and the staff at ASAP would like to thank him.

There are more than 700 UPLs on this installation, and some, like Preedom, go above and beyond their scope of duty and deserve special recognition.

National Red Ribbon Week, held the last week in October, is a campaign established in honor of fallen Drug Enforcement Agency agent Enrique S. “Kiki” Camarena Salazar, who was abducted Feb. 7, 1985 and then tortured and murdered in Mexico.

During National Red Ribbon Week, Team ASAP performs an anti-drug educational show for elementary school aged children, and this year, Preedom assisted with the event and helped make it a success.

Furthermore, Preedom has assisted with a suicide prevention event, the UPL summit and the hands-on portion of the monthly UPL course. He also provides drug testing to units in his battalion.

On behalf of Team ASAP, we would like to thank Preedom and all UPLs for their hard work, dedication and living by the Army values.

The ASAP is responsible for providing the 40-hour course required to become a unit prevention leader. This additional duty requires service members to provide urine analysis testing to their unit at a rate of 120 percent and give four hours of substance and alcohol abuse training to every service member in their unit yearly.

Unit prevention leaders play a vital role in the commander’s substance abuse prevention program.

For more information, contact ASAP in Bldg. 21000 Minue Dr., East Fort Bliss, or call 744-5188.