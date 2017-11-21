Fort Bliss hosts Lucha Libre

By David Poe, Fort Bliss Bugle Assistant Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, Nov. 22, 2017)

While Fort Bliss is the home of heroes, it makes room for heels as long as they bring the style and fun of lucha libre wrestling. Fort Bliss Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation welcomed the Border Impact Group for five bouts of back flipping fun for a fight crowd at the Mitchell W. Stout Physical Fitness Center here Friday.

While the show was more showmanship than sleeper holds, with origins in Mexico, lucha libre wrestling pits grapplers versus luchadores. According to legend, luchadores don traditional masks so their personal identities are never connected to the flippantly ruthless nature of the sport.

Lora Diem, the Fort Bliss FMWR special events coordinator, said Friday night’s show was the wrestling group’s fourth visit to Fort Bliss and based on the crowd’s reaction to the one-of-a-kind performance, she looks forward to bringing it back next year.

“I think it’s going really well,” she said. “It’s always interesting to see exactly what happens because they choreograph everything themselves – everyone seems to be having a really good time.”

Spc. Jason Rosa, who has been stationed at Fort Bliss for almost four years, said FMWR gets high marks on their efforts to bring Army families entertainment that won’t put their wallets in chokeholds. He brought his son Ayden and father-in-law Bryan Martin to the show free of charge.

“It’s good to be able to bring everyone to an event that both kids and adults can enjoy,” Rosa said. “This is excellent. Ten-out-of-10.”

For more information on upcoming events at Fort Bliss, visit https://bliss.armymwr.com or FMWR’s Facebook Page at @BlissMWR.