STB, 1st AD RSSB hands over sustainment mission

By Sgt. Christopher Schmiett, 1st AD RSSB Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Nov. 9, 2017)

BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan – Soldiers assigned to the Special Troops Battalion, 1st Armored Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade, held a transfer of authority ceremony and cased the battalion colors here Saturday.

The ceremony is the official passing of the torch from the STB, “Task Force Iron Legion,” to the STB “Hellraisers,” 3rd Infantry Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade. The casing of the colors symbolizes the end of the mission for the TF Iron Legion Soldiers.

“We were as successful as we were because of the teamwork that was necessary to accomplish every mission,” said Lt. Col. Robin-Desty Husted, commander, STB, 1st AD RSSB. “All of the training that we did prior to deployment paid off, as every Soldier and team worked together to overcome obstacles and find ways to solve problems collectively. This was evident in the success that we had in generating combat power across the Combined Joint Area of Operation-Afghanistan.”

The Soldiers worked tirelessly before the deployment and the command team was amazed to see how well their Soldiers were able to adapt to the situations they encountered during the deployment.

“The most rewarding part of this mission was seeing it all come together,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Porras, the senior enlisted adviser, TF Iron Legion. “Our Soldiers trained very hard before coming out here. Seeing them at their various locations, with noncommissioned officers leading small teams, made me proud. Seeing their professionalism day-in and day-out was the most rewarding part for me. You can tell the level of competency that our Soldiers have and the trust they have in their NCOs is what separates us and makes us the best Army in the world.”

The Soldiers’ mission, while deployed, was not always what they trained for; however, they were able to adapt and overcome.

“Best take away was to train for the mission set as we understood it but to train our Soldiers to be tough and versatile,” Porras said. “Some fell in and did the exact job they trained for. Others deployed and did a completely different job and performed admirably. One of our NCOs described the Army Soldiers as being a ‘Gerber Multi-Tool,’ and I think it is very appropriate. Our Soldiers adapt and can do anything they are tasked to do, and they do it well.”

The TF Iron Legion’s command team wanted to remind the Hellraisers that the threat here is real and they need to be ready.

“There is a very real threat out here and don’t allow Soldiers to become complacent,” said Porras. “There is, of course, the daily grind, but don’t allow that to distract you from the fact that there is an enemy out there who wants to harm them. Staying vigilant and situationally aware is the best thing that the incoming unit can do to be successful. I wish them luck and I know they will improve upon the product we are leaving behind. A great team from the STB, 3rd ID RSSB is following in our footsteps, just as we followed in STB, 1st Cavalry Divisions’ Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade. It was a pleasure getting to know both teams during our rotation.”

Although the mission is coming to a close, the TF Iron Legion Soldiers remain headstrong in seeing out the mission until the end.

“Our Soldiers are admittedly excited to be going home,” Porras said. “They know we aren’t home yet, so they need to fight, focus, and finish. I’ve spoken with our Soldiers and they know that our reputation is on the line until the last man gets on the plane to go home. They aren’t letting up, but they are excited to reunite with their loved ones.”