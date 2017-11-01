142nd CSB stays ready with M4 qualification

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff :

(El Paso, Texas, Nov. 2, 2017)

MCGREGOR RANGE, N.M. – Soldiers assigned to the 504th Combat Sustainment Company, 142nd Combat Sustainment Battalion, 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade, spent the day here Friday qualifying on the M4 carbine.

The Soldiers became proficient on their weapons systems for upcoming training at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., and for future deployments.

Although a requirement, the Soldiers also enjoyed stepping away from the normal work routine to get some hands – on training with their basic Soldiering skills.

Second Lt. Jacob Melendez, a platoon leader assigned to the 504th CSC, 142nd CSB, 1st AD Sust. Bde., said the training not only keeps the Soldiers ready for training and deployments, but also allows noncommissioned officers to mentor them and use the experience they have gained.

The hands – on training allows Soldiers and leaders to stay sharp with their skills.

“The leaders get to troubleshoot any issues the Soldiers are having with zeroing their weapons, in addition to making necessary adjustments that will allow the Soldiers to hit the targets with more accuracy,” Melendez said.

Melendez said he only wishes the Soldiers could train more.

“I understand that we are support and not on the front lines, but I do believe that every Soldier should be more familiarized and continue to be consistent so they don’t become complacent,” Melendez said.

At least one Soldier also used the training to gain skills above and beyond the M4 qualification.

Pfc. Aliyah Avery, an ammunition stock control and accounting specialist assigned to the 504th CSC, 142nd CSB, 1st AD Sust. Bde., trained to help leadership give commands from the range tower. This is a critical part of the weapons training as it applies safety standards for everyone out there.

“I give the Soldiers all the commands of when they need to go down the range to check their targets, when to lock and load their weapons, when to fire and to cease fire,” Avery said.