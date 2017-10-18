German Proficiency badge: Soldier test, endure vigorous challenge

By Adam Holguin, Special to the Fort Bliss Bugle:

(El Paso, Texas, Oct. 19, 2017)

Soldiers from across Fort Bliss took on the challenge of competing for the German Armed Forced Badge for Military Proficiency, competing in a variety of fitness and endurance tests coordinated by German Air Force Air Defense Center from Sept. 18 through 22 at various locations around the installation.

To receive the badge, the 138 competitors had to complete a 100-meter swim in full Army combat uniform, an 11-by-10-meter shuttle sprint, a hanging chin-up, a 1,000-meter run, a marksmanship test, and a ruck march with a 33-pound load. Based on their performance, 106 Soldiers met the requirements and received bronze, silver or gold badges; 39 earned gold.

For many, this was a rare opportunity to earn the badge, which included four Soldiers from the 644th Regional Support Group, an Army Reserve unit out of Duluth, Minn., here supporting the Mobilization and Deployment mission under the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security.

“I have never had the opportunity to do so until I came here to Fort Bliss. There are not many opportunities to do it, so I am going to take it while I can. And while I am still young enough to do it,” said Maj. Benjamin Owen, 644th RSG, who earned the gold award.

Soldiers assigned to the GAF said they enjoy the opportunity to hold the event, which usually takes place twice a year.

“The swimming is the toughest part for most. The ruck march and fitness tests are not too bad, but our exercises are totally different from what they (normally) do,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Juergen Klinger, assigned to the GAFADC.

“The (badge) was quite harder than I thought it would be. When I read the requirements on the test, it seemed really simple, but that was far from true,” said Sgt. 1st Class Steven Weiss, assigned to the 644th RSG.

For many Soldiers, swimming may not be a normal part of their fitness regiment, but adding full, soaking wet ACUs to a 100 meter swim makes it all the more difficult.

“In years past, we’ve lost about 30 percent during the swim test. So this year we did two days of the swimming test,” said Master Sgt. Soeren Wiebe, an organizer of the event assigned to the GAFADC.

“After attempting it once, hearing tips and advice from their comrades, most make it on the second day. We had some re-testers that did it easily on the second day,” Wiebe said.

Sgt. Maj. William Dullea, assigned to the 644th RSG and a recipient of the silver award, said the swimming portion was the most difficult for him.

“I live I Minnesota … lake swimming and timed distance swimming are two different things. The uniform drags you back quite a bit. You need to just relax and slow your breathing a bit before removing your uniform,” Dullea said.

One of initial challenges was the 5 a.m. start time, which required participants to be at the designated location, complete the day’s event and work a complete day afterward.

“It feels good to earn a badge that not every Soldier gets the opportunity to earn. It feels even better to not get up at 0400 every morning,” Sgt. 1st Class Steven Weiss joked after receiving the badge with a silver award.

Despite the early start times, almost all Soldiers had a great time completing the events. Encouraging each other and cheering fellow Soldiers on during all events made it fun.

“This was a great-team building event. It was great to have someone to push you through the different events, especially the ruck march,” Owen said. “Getting to know some of the German soldiers was a highlight for me. I would never have met them outside of the event.”

For the hosts conducting the events, seeing Soldiers push each other was also a highlight.

“People who didn’t know each other are clapping, motivating each other. You now have some experience together, a bond that you really have afterwards is fantastic,” Wiebe said. “They are not competing against each other, but trying to do their very best. It’s a jealous-free environment.”

Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Jones and Pfc. Rosalinda Bermea, both assigned to the William Beaumont Army Medical Center, were the top scoring male and female participants and both received the gold award.

All participants finished with a sense of accomplishment.

“It is something you can look at and say ‘I challenged myself to do the best I could,’” Dullea said. “I would also challenge all of our younger Soldiers to take advantage of any opportunity to compete with or work with our allies and our sister services.”

Klinger said he enjoyed it as well.

“It was a great time for them and for us. It’s the perfect event to advance good German-American relations. That’s the most important thing,” Klinger said.