1st AD RSSB advisers on logistics in Afghanistan

By Sgt. Christopher Schmiett, 1st AD RSSB Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Oct. 19, 2017)

KABUL, Afghanistan – Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade’s, Train, Advise, Assist team, conducted missions to assist the Afghan Ministry of Defense and Ministry of the Interior here over their six month deployment.

The Soldiers of the 1st AD RSSB are just a few Soldiers who work for Spanish army Col. Miguel Pareja, director of national logistics, who helps with the transportation of several classes of supply in Afghanistan, logistical operations, and warehouse procedures.

“Our mission is to make sure the depots, the national supply system, transportation and maintenance are managed correctly,” Pareja said. “Our main focus in the classes of supply is mostly Class II (clothing and equipment), Class VII (major end items) and Class IX (repair parts) for MoD and MoI.”

The Soldiers of the 1st AD RSSB are pivotal assets to the logistical team operating in Kabul.

“They have provided important assets. One of them is providing training, advising and assisting in different depots in the logistics network,” Pareja said. “They have also provided guardian angels (security detail). They have helped the state of the warehouses and how the companies work. The team has provided instructional support to the Afghan National Army and Afghan National Police in the use of medical equipment, and the use of vehicle diagnostics systems.”

The 1st AD RSSB team covers eight locations across Afghanistan.

“We TAA across the MoI, MoD and six logistical sites, and it has expanded to eight in the last month,” said Sgt. 1st Class Jovano Graves, an electronic maintenance chief assigned to the 1st AD RSSB. “We help the Afghan automated logistics specialists with their logistical support, shipping, receiving, locations and all the warehouse operations. We have a maintenance piece, where we go to a central workshop and help them out with quality assurance and maintenance operations in general. We have done two new equipment trainings with the Afghans, training them how to use the Snap-on diagnostic system. We created a program of instruction and taught it to their technicians and their soldiers to help them work on their vehicles.”

Training is not the primary focus for the Soldiers. A majority of their time is spent on the operational process of the warehouses.

“We rarely train the ANA or ANP, because they have their own doctrine in place that they created and that works for them,” Graves said. “All we are doing is advising them to make sure that they stay in those parameters. If any new problems arise, that is when we assist.”

However, on one occasion, a health care specialist assigned to the team conducted training.

“During our time here Spc. Ethan Fleckenstein, a health care specialist, assigned to the 1st AD RSSB, gave a combat life saver class to soldiers in the Afghan National Army,” Graves said. “One of the advisers at the national transportation brigade saw the value in having a medic train the Afghan soldiers that go out on convoy missions in self-aid and buddy care. He taught them how to properly apply and use tourniquets and be able to make improvised tourniquets. Then shortly after he gave that training, a convoy was attacked and that training that he gave was put into use and saved lives.”

The team was honored to be picked for this mission.

“It is an honor,” Graves said. “I say that because you have to be the subject matter expert in your field to advise or teach someone else. My team is made up of incredibly hard workers. They are very smart, resourceful, and they work in an unconventional mission set, and can thrive in it. It’s amazing to see.”