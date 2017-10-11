A Soldier who always knew what he wanted to do in life

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, Oct. 12, 2017)

Not everyone has a plan for what to do after high school. Many people go to college, whether it be for two or four years, to further their education to get a career. Some people head off to a trade school to obtain the skills necessary to work in specific fields. Others decide to enlist in a branch of the military.

It is sometimes challenging determining what is best to do. Some do not know what they want or should be doing with their lives, and some just know.

Spc. Antonio Ortiz, an infantryman assigned to Company B, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade, 1st Armored Division, is one of those who just knew what he wanted for his life. When he was a junior in high school at his hometown of Rocky Point, N.Y., he enlisted into the U.S. Army.

“I always knew I wanted to do something better for myself, so during my junior year in high school I talked with a recruiter and enlisted as an 11 Bravo,” Ortiz said during a break in a training exercise with his unit here Sept. 20.

Infantrymen are the main land combat force and backbone of the Army, according to a job description. They are responsible for defending our country against threats by land and capturing, destroying and repelling enemy ground forces.

While doing so, they perform as a member of a fire team during drills and combat; aid in the mobilization of vehicles, troops and weaponry; assist in reconnaissance missions; process prisoners of war and captured documents; and use, maintain and store combat weapons.

Ortiz shipped off to basic training in August 2015. Shortly after arriving at Fort Bliss, Ortiz’s first duty station in his military career, the unit deployed to Kuwait for ninth months.

From the beginning, Ortiz has demonstrated all the helpful skills the Army description for infantryman lists: He has a willingness to accept new challenges, an ability to perform well under stress, is physically and mentally in shape and works well as a team member.

According to his supervisors, Ortiz is motivated to lead and be the best for the Army and his unit.

Sgt. 1st Class Bobby Irvin, first sergeant, Co. B, 4th Bn., 6th Inf. Regt., 3rd BCT, 1st AD, said he sees Ortiz as a motivated, hungry Soldier who wants to thrive.

“As a junior specialist, he has stepped up as a team leader,” Irvin said. “He is motivated and takes initiative. He’s a go getter.”

When Ortiz isn’t working, he spends time with his family and volunteers on the weekends.

“My wife and I have three fury babies. We love dogs,” Ortiz said. “I used to wrestle in school, so I decided to teach wrestling to kids on the weekends.”