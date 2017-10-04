Changes to deployment support services start Nov. 1

By Michelle Perales, Fort Bliss Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation:

(El Paso, Texas, Oct. 5, 2017)

The Department of Defense is restructuring benefits for families of deployed Soldiers beginning Nov. 1. Families who are currently receiving deployment benefits will continue to receive these benefits through the conclusion of their Soldier’s deployment.

After Nov. 1, there will be a number of changes to benefits, and this will impact:

– Amount of free hourly respite care, and

– Fee reductions for full-day and part-day care (doesn’t affect Criteria 1 and 2, listed below).

After Nov. 1, Child and Youth Services, often called CYS, will no longer offer:

– Free SKIESUnlimited and youth sports,

– Five hours a month of respite care for rear-detachment cadre,

– Five hours a month of respite care for recruiters,

– Fee reduction (Category 1) for Wounded Warriors and children enrolled in Survivor Outreach Services, and

– $2 an hour, hourly care fee reduction beyond the 16 hours of respite hourly care (affects all criteria).

All registered CYS users will continue to receive free child care when attending a mandatory unit deployment briefing or unit memorial service.

If a Soldier submits orders to CYS before Nov. 1, the services will be grandfathered to the benefits currently provided through the end of the deployment listed on the orders.

If CYS receives the Soldier’s orders by Oct. 31, the Soldier will receive the current benefits for the length of the deployment, to include 30 days before through 90 days after return. For example, if the Soldier will deploy on Dec. 15 and the orders or memos are received by CYS on Oct. 31, the current benefits will apply beginning Nov. 15 and conclude 90 days after the Soldier returns.

Soldiers and families are eligible for deployment support services in cases of deployment, assignment to the Warrior Transition Unit or enrollment in Survivor Outreach Services. To be eligible for the deployment support benefits, all children must be registered with CYS. Soldiers must also provide a copy of their deployment orders or a signed memorandum from the Soldier’s chain of command indicating the type of deployment, destination of the deployment and duration of the deployment to CYS.

Deployment benefits are based on five criteria. These criteria are:

Criteria 1 – Deployed: Contingency Operations – A military operation designated by the Secretary of Defense as an operation in which members of the Armed Forces are or may become involved in, including military actions, operations or hostilities against an enemy of the United States or against an opposing military force. These are typically deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Jordan and select other non-rotational forces locations.

Criteria 2 – Assigned, on orders, to a WTU.

Criteria 3 – Deployed: Rotational Force – Forces allocated to a combatant command to execute tasks as assigned by the commander in that commander’s area of responsibility for a specified period. These are typically deployments to the Pacific and Europe regions.

Criteria 4 – Deployed: Non-Contingency Operations – Operations that don’t meet the definition of contingency operations: humanitarian and civic assistance, for example. Recent operations in support of hurricane relief fall into this category.

Criteria 5 – Survivor Outreach Services – Care for children survivors of fallen Soldiers.

The matrix included with this information highlights the five criteria and which services are available for each. The narrative below further explains the benefits available to each criteria.

Free hourly respite care

A Soldier in Criteria 1 who deployed for 180 days or longer is eligible for 16 hours of free child care a month beginning 30 days prior to deployment and up to 90 days after deployment. If deployed for 90 to 179 days, the Soldier receives the 16 free hours, 30 days pre- and 30 days post-6deployment. When the Soldier will be deployed for 89 days or less, free hours will be received during the time of the deployment only.

Criteria 2 Soldiers receive 16 hours of free child care a month for the time the Soldier is assigned to the WTU. In addition, free child-care hours are provided for the Soldier’s medical appointments and support group meetings.

Criteria 3 Soldiers and Soldiers in Criteria 4 who are deployed for 180 days or longer receive 16 free child-care hours per month beginning 30 days prior to deployment through 30 days after the Soldier’s return. A Soldier in Criteria 4 who is deployed for 90 to 179 days will receive 16 hours of free care for the length of the deployment.

Fee reduction

After Nov. 1, Soldiers in Criteria 1 and 2 will receive a 20 percent reduction on full-day or part-day care fees.

CYS recognizes there are individual circumstances for each family that may not be accounted for in this article or the matrix. If you have questions or want more information, call Parent Central Services at 569-5040 or 568-4374.