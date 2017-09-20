Squad live-fire training 1st Sgt.: ‘Putting terrain in front of Soldiers makes a world of difference’

By Jonathan LeBlanc , Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, Sept. 21, 2017)

DOÑA ANA RANGE COMPLEX, N.M. – Soldiers assigned to the 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, spent the better half of last week running through squad movement and bounding drills here. The tough, realistic training prepares the unit for larger scale exercises and eventually for real-world situations.

The training goes through a crawl, walk and run model. First, the Soldiers start with classroom learning before moving to a field environment. During the classroom portion, the Soldiers learned how to maneuver with one another. After the classroom training, Soldiers came out to the field for the crawl and walk portions of the training, moving throughout the terrain to get a better understanding of their environment and what to look out for as far as good and bad areas.

On Sept. 13, Soldiers assigned to the unit focused on dismounted squad movement iterations and bounding exercises. Once the Soldiers have established a good understanding of environmental factors, they planned to gear up and go through scenarios with blank ammunition. Once the leadership felt comfortable with the Soldiers’ progress and competence, they would finish the training cycle with live-fire movements.

Sgt. 1st Class Bobby Irvin, first sergeant, Company B, 4th Bn., 6th Inf. Regt., 3rd BCT, 1st AD, said the training was good because it showed the Soldiers how they can improve.

“This is good training being out here,” Irvin said. “It shows us what we need to work on. You can practice this in the rear, but putting terrain in front of Soldiers makes a world of difference.”

The unit also worked on day and night operations while out in the field.

“A lot of these Soldiers are young, and running these training simulations, especially at night, makes it more challenging and helps them to reach where we need them to be,” Irvin said. “It’s a great building block for us.”

Spc. Jerrad Plunk, a Bradley Fighting Vehicle gunner assigned to Co. B, 4th Bn., 6th Inf. Regt., 3rd BCT, 1st AD, said the training keeps the unit’s Soldiers current and efficient on their weapons systems and movement drills.

“I think this training is good, especially if you keep intervals between training to a minimum,” he said.

The training also consisted of squads dismounting from Bradley Fighting Vehicles after the RQ-11B Raven DDL unmanned aircraft system performed a reconnaissance of the area.

Spc. Jerome Grice, an infantryman assigned to Co. B, 4th Bn., 6th Inf. Regt., 3rd BCT, 1st AD, operated the small, unmanned aircraft system as the mission operator for the recon portion of the training.

“This helps us to have eyes on our objective and eyes on our teams,” Grice said. “This is important because it allows us to send clear reports on the enemy that’s ahead of us.”