Fort Bliss observes National POW/MIA Recognition Day

By Staff Sgt. Killo Gibson, 3rd BCT, 1st AD Public Affairs”

(El Paso, Texas, Sept. 21, 2017)

Service members and civilians from the El Paso area gathered at the 1st Armored Division Parade Field here Friday to honor former American prisoners of war, those who are still missing in action and their families.

National POW/MIA Recognition Day is observed every year on the third Friday of September. Brig. Gen. Mark H. Landes, deputy commanding general, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, was the guest speaker for the ceremony.

Landes told the story of Mary H. Hoff and her idea to have a flag as a symbol for those POW or MIA. Hoff, whose husband was MIA, was also a member of the National League of Families of American Prisoners in Southeast Asia.

Although it was Hoff’s idea to create a flag, Newt Heisley created the original design of the flag in 1972.

“On August 10, 1990, the 101st Congress passed U.S. Public Law 101-355, recognizing the National League of Families POW/MIA flag and designating it ‘as a symbol of our nation’s concern and commitment to resolving as fully as possible the fates of Americans still prisoner, missing and unaccounted for in Southeast Asia, thus ending the uncertainty for their families and the nation,’” he said.

Although there were no former POWs or family members of those still MIA in attendance, there were about a dozen veterans there to show support.

Many of the veterans had friends or family members who were held captive during the war.

“My dad would tell me stories of how my grandfather’s life changed dramatically after being held captive in a prison thousands of miles away from home,” Gabriela Colon said. “I can’t thank the brave men and women enough who put their lives on the line to keep us safe.”

As the national anthem began to play and the veterans stood and rendered a salute, a sense of pride and emotion ran through the crowd.

“I think these ceremonies are very important,” said retired Marine Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Way. “It shows we still remember and we won’t quit until all of our service members come home.”