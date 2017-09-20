‘Dungeon Dragons’are first line of defense in South Korea

By Staff Sgt. Monik M. A. Phan , 35th ADA Bde:

(El Paso, Texas, Sept. 21, 2017)

OSAN AIR BASE, South Korea – More than four stories below the entrance of 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade headquarters, teams of Soldiers provide 24/7 real-time surveillance of the tactical ballistic missile threat on the Korean Peninsula.

Despite their moniker that conjures thoughts of the fantasy role-playing game, these Soldiers fully understand their real-world mission, and the vital role they play throughout the Korean Theater of Operation. The “Dungeon Dragons” of the “Dragon Brigade” are essential in monitoring, receiving and disseminating information to ensure U.S. ballistic missile defense is ready to fight tonight.

The Fire Direction Center in concert with the Soldiers that work in the Air Defense Artillery Fire Control Officer office are not like other staff sections. Their bond resembles that of a football team playing deep into the playoffs; they are a close bunch. Their closeness is forged in long hours, lost weekends and a clear understanding of the impact they have on the millions of people who call South Korea home.

“Fight Tonight”

From the most southern point in South Korea to the 38th parallel, the 8th Army mantra of ‘fight tonight’ reverberates throughout every unit along the way. Both the FDC and ADAFCO sections embrace this motto, as the two sections work together to aid in early detection of any threats residing in the KTO.

“The primary mission of the FDC and the ADAFCO is to provide situational awareness to our brigade commander on the Korean Peninsula,” said Staff Sgt. Raul Duenas, an air defense battle management system operator assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 35th ADA Bde.

As an air defense battle management system operator, Duenas works in the FDC and monitors multiple systems that provide a common operating picture of tactical ballistic missiles and air breathing threats. The images are depicted with detailed information to enable his team to submit time-sensitive reports both vertically and horizontally for 360-degree situational awareness when a missile is launched.

“If something were to happen, we would be the first people to know about it,” Duenas said. “We will be the first ones to see it. We will have to quickly react to make the necessary phone calls and disseminate information about the event.”

The FDC and ADAFCO personnel work around the clock to ensure they observe every potential threat. Their systems are always collecting and saving data so they can quickly analyze the information to prepare and consolidate situational reports for the brigade command team.

“Our job is to monitor the screens to see the first signs of any threat,” said Spc. Ryan Buchanan, an Air Defense Enhanced Early Warning Operator assigned to HHB, 35th ADA Bde. “We are the ones who monitor the radars and see what happens in the air.” Buchanan is one of the Soldiers Duenas supervises.

The brigade’s monitoring systems are capable of identifying the types of missiles that are launched with the use of their advance radar technology, said Spc. Christopher Lee, an air defense battle management system operator assigned to HHB, 35th ADA Bde.

Due to the North Korea threat, the brigade is always conducting training to help their units stay prepared, said Pfc. Dorold Nguyen, a Patriot Fire Control Enhanced Operator/Maintainer with HHB, 35th ADA Brigade. The units are always training to ensure everything is fully mission capable and batteries are at the directed posture of readiness.

One of the most essential components within the ADA community is the data-link architecture that allows units to communicate with each other while they are geographically dispersed. Although there are measures in place for units to fight autonomously if needed, the brigade is most effective when communication links are networked.

“We are always testing our communication links between batteries and battalions to make sure they stay running,” Dorold said. “When everyone passes the information amongst each other, it helps us fight together.”

Fight together

The brigade recently completed an internal exercise with their Republic of Korea-Army ADA counterparts at Osan Air Base in order to prepare for the annual peninsula-wide exercise Ulchi Freedom Guardian. The purpose of the training was to ensure the brigade operation centers, along with the crews who fight the air battles during UFG, are familiar with their systems and processes.

One of the biggest benefits of the combined exercise was the ability to conduct training and implement battle drills through digitized simulations, said Staff Sgt. Jordan R. Hobbs, an air defense battle management system operator assigned to HHB, 35th ADA Bde.

The brigade’s combined exercise reinforced the leadership’s emphasis of enhancing interoperability. Due to the high rate of turnover in the KTO, there’s a premium on conducting joint training events to maintain enduring relationships. Furthermore, the more the units work together in a training capacity, the better prepared they will be for real-world events.

Christopher Tarpley, event lead from Missile Defense Agency based out of Colorado Springs, Colo., said the ADA exercises in the KTO are simulated scenarios that provide a baseline of understanding of how the South Korean military and its allied forces could defend themselves during an attack, such as a tactical ballistic missile threat from North Korea.

During the exercises, ADA Soldiers assigned to the 35th ADA Bde. coordinate with the ROK Air Force and the ROK Army to de-conflict airspace amongst each other. They are able to utilize each other’s systems to identify different types of aircrafts and other objects that are visible in the airspace they monitor.

The 35th ADA Bde. continues to implement combined and joint training whenever possible to enhance readiness and leverage capabilities. At each echelon throughout the brigade, combined and joint operations are planned to improve interoperability. The next large-scale peninsula-wide training exercise is Key Resolve that will occur in the winter of 2018.