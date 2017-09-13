Soldier’s determination pays dividends while deployed

By Master Sgt. Shelia L. Cooper, 1st AD RSSB Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Sept. 14, 2017)

KANDAHAR AIRFIELD, Afghanistan – Through trials and tribulations, civilian life, combat and medical conditions, one Soldier’s determination to deploy has really made a difference.

First Lt. Jose Casapao, a cancer survivor and logistics officer assigned to the 746th Combat Support Sustainment Battalion, a California National Guard unit attached to the 1st Armored Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade, was born in the Philippines and calls Burbank, Calif., home. He is the officer in charge of the retrograde and sort yard at KAF.

“At 16 years old, I came here (to the U.S.) and we didn’t have anything,” Casapao said. “We were OK because my mom was a nurse and she took care of everything. I couldn’t go to college because we didn’t have money, so I joined the Air Force for four years. Joining got me money for college and helped me get a degree. If I would have stayed in the Philippines, I don’t know what I would be doing now. I might be in the streets or something.”

After moving to the U.S., Casapao’s determination to give back made a huge difference to his unit and in KAF.

“It goes back to, I am from the Philippines,” Casapao said. “Coming to America changed my life. So I have to give something back.”

When Casapao got out of the Air Force, his desire to serve our country was stronger than ever.

“I just had the itch to wear the uniform,” Casapao said. “So I joined the California Army National Guard because I felt like I had to do something. I wanted to deploy at least once.”

Casapao, a chemist at a wastewater plant in Burbank when not wearing his National Guard uniform, submitted his name to deploy.

“When I got to my unit, I was presented with a lot of opportunities and I wanted to deploy, so I put my name in and I got called,” Casapao said. “It didn’t matter what task I was given, I have that mentality that I have to give 110 percent in everything that I do.”

Before mobilizing for deployment, Casapao had to face huge medical obstacles.

“When I got throat cancer, I was already in the National Guard,” Casapao said. “I told myself that if I push through with this, I am going to continue my dreams. I am not going to stop living; I am not going to stop.”

During his mobilization process, numerous doctors had to clear Casapao to deploy.

Once cleared, Casapao continued his dreams of serving his country.

“That life is done and I am pushing on,” Casapao said. “Don’t take for granted what you have, because you might lose it one day, so enjoy it while it’s there.”

Upon arriving in Afghanistan, Casapao thought his background in wastewater treatment would help him, but instead, he received the job as the accountable officer, officer in charge and contracting officer representative of the retrograde/sort yard.

Although this is not the job he thought he would be doing, Casapao’s drive to make improvements and his drive to tackle every obstacle head on, helped him turn one Soldier’s trash into another Soldier’s treasure.

“I didn’t know that I would be doing this when I got here but everything I do I have to put some passion into it because you have to. If you are not happy with what you are doing, then why do it?” Casapao said.

The retrograde and sort yard at KAF is a multiclass supply yard for serviceable and unserviceable items and equipment that can be issued to other Soldiers, civilian, contractors or coalition forces.

Over the past six months, Casapao and his team of six Soldiers and 41 contractors has issued about $1 million worth of equipment (that other units have turned in) to Soldiers, civilians, contractors and coalition forces, but has saved even more.

“I have given out close to $1 million,” Casapao said. “For every unit that turns in equipment, they get a Department of the Army Form 3161 from my Soldier, Spc. Juan P. Reyla, a culinary specialist assigned to the 746th CSSB. He researches items and compiles it every week and will put a dollar amount next to it. Right now we are at $2 million that we have given back to the Army. Anything from batteries to small items, to civilian small arms protective insert plates and helmets that Special Forces units use all the time.”

Casapao’s passion to complete every mission and to put passion into everything he does has made the operation successful.

“It doesn’t matter what task, it can be the simplest task, put some passion in it,” Casapao said. “Put 100 percent in it because it could be a simple mission like cleaning military medals, it’s important because it’s going to go to somebody.”

Casapao, who has two children, wants to instill some of the values that he has into them. In addition, Casapao’s positive attitude has impacted the Soldiers who work with him, including Reyla.

“I learned in order to be a great leader, you have to be willing to get to know those whom you are working with, in order for the mission to run smoothly,” said Relya, a native of San Francisco. “Each member needs to be able to trust his or her team members to make a commitment to the team and its goals, work competently with those goals in mind, and communicate consistently about any issues that affect the team or the task at hand.”