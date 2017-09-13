Firefighters, Fort Bliss personnel perform symbolic climb for fallen first responders

By Mike Brantley, Fort Bliss Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Sept. 14, 2017)

One hundred and 10 stories tall. That’s how tall the World Trade Center towers once stood in New York City.

Sixteen years later, Fort Bliss honored the firefighters and other first responders on Sept. 11 with the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the Joshua W. Soto Physical Fitness Center here Monday.

Soldiers, family members, civilian employees and at least five firefighters from the Las Cruces (N.M.) Fire Department spent 25 minutes each on stationary stair steppers to climb as many flights of stairs as they could.

“It’s a way to help those fallen (firefighters and first responders) to finish their climb that they didn’t get to finish,” said Julia Petersen, Fort Bliss Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation group fitness director, and event coordinator. She said 180 people participated throughout the day, beginning at 5:15 a.m. and ending at 8:20 p.m.

One of the participants was Firefighter Chris Torres, a driver and operator with the Las Cruces Fire Department for eight years. The Las Cruces native said he became a firefighter because his father and uncle were both firefighters.

“I’ve been around it my whole life,” Torres said. He wanted to honor those guys who paid the ultimate sacrifice to help the people, he said.

“That’s our job every day to help people, trying to save them from disasters and emergencies. It’s my way to be able to honor them – to give back,” said Torres, who added that his favorite part of the job is that he gets to be a firefighter in the community he grew up in.

“I get to make a difference every day, whether it’s helping a little girl with a scratch on her knee to someone’s grandmother who fell and needs help,” Torres said. “I like being able to help my community out.”

Another Las Cruces firefighter, Michael Hall, a lieutenant with the Las Cruces Fire Department, has been a firefighter for almost 11 years. A fellow firefighter invited him to the stair climb, he said.

“It’s a great cause. It was a huge tragedy that our country went through. Today is a way of showing those families of people who were lost and those who continue to step up every year after and show our support to never forget,” said Hall, who was getting ready for an early morning history class in college 16 years ago when he saw the events unfold on TV.

Firefighter Joseph Lee, a driver and operator with the Las Cruces Fire Department for 10 years, said he was driving to work with his father in Farmington, N.M., and heard it on the radio.

“It’s a pretty important day in American history – 343 – never forget,” said Lee, referring to the number of New York City Fire Department firefighters and first responders who died responding to 9/11. “Being a fireman, it’s just that brotherhood; we’ve got to remember those guys and what they did.”

Lee said he was never one of those kids whose lifelong dream it was to become a firefighter. “They were hiring,” he said. “But, it was the best thing to ever happen to me.” He added that “people came together pretty well and handled diversity that was brought to us.”