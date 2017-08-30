USASMA fellows graduate Twenty students receive master’s degree from PSU

By Dave Crozier, USASMA Command Communications:

(El Paso, Texas, Aug. 31, 2017)

Following in the footsteps of the inaugural class, the 20 students of Cohort 2 of the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy Fellowship Program received their Master of Education in Lifelong Learning and Adult Education from Pennsylvania State University during ceremonies held in the academy’s Cooper Lecture Center here Aug. 22.

Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy J. Sellers, commandant of USASMA, lauded the students’ achievements and thanked all who supported the program.

“Congratulations to USASMA Fellowship, Cohort 2. You made it through an intense year of study and are now ready to come back to the fold,” Sellers said. “Nelson Mandela once said, ‘Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.’ Your education, your weapon, will help us change the world of not only how future sergeants major will be educated, but all enlisted leaders in our Army.”

Sellers reminded graduates they were no longer “the student.”

“You’re the teacher, the mentor, the shaper of minds and thought,” he said. “Use what you have learned to make a difference.”

Completing his comments, Sellers introduced the guest speaker for the event, Dr. Gregory Kelly, Associate Dean for Research, Outreach and Technology, Professor of Science Education for Penn State’s College of Education.

Kelly said that given the responsibilities of a sergeant major, he wondered how Penn State’s adult education degree could contribute to the mission. Through discussions, however, he found a common purpose.

“We both help people learn,” Kelly said. “Most of what we do in life is teaching and learning.”

Kelly said the best and greatest minds of the Army, Penn State and other institutions will not be around forever.

“We need to learn, learn effectively and understand how to communicate knowledge to others,” Kelly said. “Institutional knowledge is sustained through education … These students have earned their master’s in adult education. Through their work they have expanded their knowledge and capacity to teach.”

The graduates are: Sgts. Maj. Brenda L. Acosta, Eric J. Alfieri, Grabriel S. Arnold, Robert A. Balatico, Paul C. Blanchard, Jr., Johnnie D. Bryant-Johnson, Travis R. Childers, Dennis J. Collins, Matildo Coppi, Charles C. Dees, Jr., Scott M. Hansen, Michael P. Irvin, Junella Manglona, Carlos Palma, David M. Puig, Uhuru C. Salmon, Gregory B. Slater, Kanessa R. Trent, Jody D. Volz and Richard A. Wilhelmy.

The program is the first of its kind for enlisted soldiers and demonstrates the Army’s overall commitment to improving its education programs and developing agile, adaptive and innovative enlisted leaders. Pennsylvania State University is a Tier 1 university and its online world campus provided fellows with the quality academic experience, convenience and flexibility they require.

The school’s online courses are the same academically challenging courses taught on campus. The degree earned as a World Campus student is identical to the one awarded to all of the Penn State graduates on campus.

The USASMA drives change for enlisted Soldier development and is responsible for developing, maintaining, teaching, and distributing five levels of Enlisted Professional Military Education – introductory, primary, intermediate, senior and executive. Each level best prepares the Soldier to fight and win in a complex world as adaptive and agile leaders and trusted professionals of Force 2025.

USASMA is currently accepting applications for Cohort 4 of the fellowship. If you have fewer than 25 years of service as of August 2018 and are an active component, National Guard troop program unit, or active Guard or Reserve command sergeant major or sergeant major who has graduated the Sergeants Major Resident or Nonresident Course, and desire to help change the Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development System, see https://www.milsuite.mil/books/docs/DOC-398950 for more information on applying.

Additional photos are available on USASMA’s Flickr site at https://www.flickr.com/photos/133821783@N02/albums. You can also view the video of this ceremony on YouTube at https://youtu.be/6GgBSHRAXic. For more information on USASMA’s Fellowship Program, visit the website at http://usasma.armylive.dodlive.mil/.