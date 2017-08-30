1st AD RSSB hosts Women’s Equality Day

By Sgt. Christopher Schmiett, 1st AD RSSB Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Aug. 31, 2017)

BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan – Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade held a Women’s Equality Day observance here Saturday.

The observance included Pfc. Daveon West, a human resources specialist assigned to the 1st AD RSSB, singing the national anthem, Pvt. Zaria Harps, also a human resources specialist assigned to the 1st AD RSSB, reading a poem by Kathryn Tyler King, and an introduction by Col. Michael Lalor, commander, 1st AD RSSB.

“This observance and this day are truly about taking a few moments and highlighting women who have succeeded against great odds, overcome numerous obstacles in their path and paved the way for the future,” Lalor said. “As a commander, I get the honor of seeing this every day, as I am privileged to serve with a group of talented Soldiers, noncommissioned officers and officers who are doing just that for future generations.”

Lalor spoke about his 10-year-old daughter, Grace, and her aspirations for the future.

“My own Grace thinks that she will be the first chef, Army veterinarian, New York Yankees catcher and President of the United States, and well, I am all about it,” Lalor said. “If she can accomplish all of (her) dreams, she will embody and represent a generation of women who continue to grasp and seize hold of even more opportunity than the generations that preceded them.”

The guest speaker was Air Force Col. Patricia A. Sergey, director of civil-affairs operations, U.S. Forces-Afghanistan and Joint Task Force 3, and she highlighted some of the early history of the women’s equality movement in American.

“In 1872, Susan B. Anthony led a group of 16 women in demanding to be registered to vote in Rochester, N. Y.,” Sergey said. “All were arrested, and she was tried and found guilty of violating the 14th Amendment, which gave all males over the age of 21 the right to vote. She was fined $100, which she refused to pay.”

Many countries have shown progress over time for women’s equality.

“The U.S. and Britain were not the earliest nations allowing women to vote,” Sergey said. “New Zealand leads with allowing women to vote starting in 1893, followed by Australia in 1902, Canada in 1917 and Austria, Germany, Poland and Russia in 1918.”

Women in the U.S. received the right to vote with the ratification of the 19th Amendment on Aug. 26, 1920, and Sergey said the pioneers of the movement who convinced leaders to pass the amendment realized the importance of diversity.

“The lessons we learn from this movement are not specific to being a man or a woman,” Sergey said. “Before the 19th Amendment passed, instead of arguing that women deserved equality because women and men were created equal, the activists pointed to the differences between men and women. I believe this was an early recognition of the importance of diversity.”